Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

New fire station opens at Naldanga

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Sept 8: Newly built Fire Station in Naldanga Upazila of the district began working from Tuesday.

The management of the new station started its first work by extinguishing a fire in the house of Md Halim Miah in  Bamongram Village in the upazila.

During this time, a team of the fire station rushed to the house of Halim Miah with ten fire workers on two vehicles. They controlled the fire very soon.

They also recover properties worth Tk  3 lakh. But some goods of Tk one lakh were burnt. The fire originated from a kitchen

Md Meherul Islam, inspector of the Fire Station confirmed this information.

 Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dewan Akramul Haque said, the new fire station has fulfilled the expectation of the people of Naldanga Upazila.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sandha continues erosion at Wajirpur
Four minors drown in Narayanganj, Jamalpur
New fire station opens at Naldanga
10 killed, 21 injured in separate road mishaps
Perching festival held on Gaibandha paddy field
Four people murdered in four districts
Approach road of new bridge collapses in Pirojpur
Man detained with firearms in Khulna


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft