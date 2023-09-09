New fire station opens at Naldanga







The management of the new station started its first work by extinguishing a fire in the house of Md Halim Miah in Bamongram Village in the upazila.



During this time, a team of the fire station rushed to the house of Halim Miah with ten fire workers on two vehicles. They controlled the fire very soon.

They also recover properties worth Tk 3 lakh. But some goods of Tk one lakh were burnt. The fire originated from a kitchen



Md Meherul Islam, inspector of the Fire Station confirmed this information.



Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dewan Akramul Haque said, the new fire station has fulfilled the expectation of the people of Naldanga Upazila.



NATORE, Sept 8: Newly built Fire Station in Naldanga Upazila of the district began working from Tuesday.The management of the new station started its first work by extinguishing a fire in the house of Md Halim Miah in Bamongram Village in the upazila.During this time, a team of the fire station rushed to the house of Halim Miah with ten fire workers on two vehicles. They controlled the fire very soon.They also recover properties worth Tk 3 lakh. But some goods of Tk one lakh were burnt. The fire originated from a kitchenMd Meherul Islam, inspector of the Fire Station confirmed this information.Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer Dewan Akramul Haque said, the new fire station has fulfilled the expectation of the people of Naldanga Upazila.