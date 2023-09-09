Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

10 killed, 21 injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

A total of 10 people have been killed and at least 21 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Habiganj, Natore, Kurigram, Munshiganj and Patuakhali, in three days.

CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ: Three people including a woman were killed and two others injured when a pickup van ran over a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Of the deceased, one was identified as auto-rickshaw driver Rumel Mia, 35, a resident of Baro Ladia Village under Mirashi Union in the upazila, while the identities of the two other could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw was going to Chunarughat Town at night.

On the way, a pickup van coming from the opposite direction ran over the auto-rickshaw in Chanbhanga area at around 10 pm.
 
Two people including a woman died on the spot and three others were critically injured at that time.

Locals rescued the injured, but auto-rickshaw driver Rumel Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chunarughat Police Station (PS) Rashedul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A bicyclist was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The accident took place in Agran Bazar area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway of the upazila at around 8 pm.

The deceased was identified as Ismail Hossain Mintu, 50, son of late Yusuf Ali Karigar, a resident of Joari Karigar Para Village under Joari Union in the upazila. He worked as a tailor at Laxmikol Bazar.   

Quoting locals, Bonpara Highway PS OC Habibur Rahman said an unidentified vehicle hit Mintu from behind in Agran Bazar area at night while he was returning home from Laxmikol Bazar, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.

RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The accident took place in Baidyerbazar area under Chhenai Union of the upazila at night.

The deceased were identified as Moniruzzaman Pavel, 31, son of late Sher Ali, a resident of Sarderpara area under Ulipur Municipality, and Hossain Ali, 34, a resident of Daldalia Village in Ulipur Upazila of the district.

The injured person is Marzan, 28, a resident of Hayatkhan area under Ulipur Municipality.

According to police and local sources, three young men were going to Barabari Selimnagar Road in Lalmonirhat from Rajarhat at night riding on a motorcycle.

On the way, the motorcycle lost control over its steering in Baidyerbazar area under Chhenai Union of the upazila, which left them fell on the road.

Locals rescued them in critical condition, but Pavel died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

Later on, Hossain Ali also succumbed to his injuries at the Rangpur Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment there.

Injured Marzan is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
 
Rajarhat PS OC Abdullah Hel Zaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

MUNSHIGANJ: Three people were killed and at least 12 others injured after a running bus hit a stationary truck on the Dhaka-Mawa expressway in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

The accident took place in Ramer Khola area on the expressway at around 4 am.

All of the deceased were the bus passengers.

One of them was identified as Hasina Begum, 42, while the identities of the remaining two could not be known immediately.

According to Hasara highway and Sirajdikhan police, a bus belonging to 'Labiba Paribahan' was heading towards Dhaka from Kuakata at early hours.

On the way, the bus suddenly hit a stationary truck, which was out of service, in Ramer Khola area on the expressway at around 4 am, and it, later, turned turtle after being hit by the expressway railing.

Three passengers of the bus died on the spot and at least 12 others were injured at that time.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.

The injured were rescued and admitted to different hospitals in Sirajdikhan and Dhaka.

Hasara Highway PS OC Kanchan Kumar Singh confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: An elderly man was killed and six others were injured in a road accident in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The accident took place near Amkhala Bazar of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Malek Shikder, 70.

According to locals, a battery-run auto-rickshaw with seven passengers was heading towards Amkhala Bazar from Haridebpur Bus Stand area at night.

On the way, the auto-rickshaw hit a stationary truck from behind as its driver lost control over the vehicle, which left seven passengers critically injured.

They were rescued and taken to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Malek dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Galachipa PS OC Shonit Kumar Gayen confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sandha continues erosion at Wajirpur
Four minors drown in Narayanganj, Jamalpur
New fire station opens at Naldanga
10 killed, 21 injured in separate road mishaps
Perching festival held on Gaibandha paddy field
Four people murdered in four districts
Approach road of new bridge collapses in Pirojpur
Man detained with firearms in Khulna


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft