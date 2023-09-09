10 killed, 21 injured in separate road mishaps







CHUNARUGHAT, HABIGANJ: Three people including a woman were killed and two others injured when a pickup van ran over a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Chunarughat Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



Of the deceased, one was identified as auto-rickshaw driver Rumel Mia, 35, a resident of Baro Ladia Village under Mirashi Union in the upazila, while the identities of the two other could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw was going to Chunarughat Town at night.



On the way, a pickup van coming from the opposite direction ran over the auto-rickshaw in Chanbhanga area at around 10 pm.



Two people including a woman died on the spot and three others were critically injured at that time.



Locals rescued the injured, but auto-rickshaw driver Rumel Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chunarughat Police Station (PS) Rashedul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A bicyclist was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.



The accident took place in Agran Bazar area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway of the upazila at around 8 pm.



The deceased was identified as Ismail Hossain Mintu, 50, son of late Yusuf Ali Karigar, a resident of Joari Karigar Para Village under Joari Union in the upazila. He worked as a tailor at Laxmikol Bazar.



Quoting locals, Bonpara Highway PS OC Habibur Rahman said an unidentified vehicle hit Mintu from behind in Agran Bazar area at night while he was returning home from Laxmikol Bazar, which left him seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the OC added.



RAJARHAT, KURIGRAM: Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Rajarhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The accident took place in Baidyerbazar area under Chhenai Union of the upazila at night.



The deceased were identified as Moniruzzaman Pavel, 31, son of late Sher Ali, a resident of Sarderpara area under Ulipur Municipality, and Hossain Ali, 34, a resident of Daldalia Village in Ulipur Upazila of the district.



The injured person is Marzan, 28, a resident of Hayatkhan area under Ulipur Municipality.



According to police and local sources, three young men were going to Barabari Selimnagar Road in Lalmonirhat from Rajarhat at night riding on a motorcycle.



On the way, the motorcycle lost control over its steering in Baidyerbazar area under Chhenai Union of the upazila, which left them fell on the road.



Locals rescued them in critical condition, but Pavel died on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.



Later on, Hossain Ali also succumbed to his injuries at the Rangpur Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment there.



Injured Marzan is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Rajarhat PS OC Abdullah Hel Zaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



MUNSHIGANJ: Three people were killed and at least 12 others injured after a running bus hit a stationary truck on the Dhaka-Mawa expressway in Sirajdikhan Upazila of the district early Wednesday.



The accident took place in Ramer Khola area on the expressway at around 4 am.



All of the deceased were the bus passengers.



One of them was identified as Hasina Begum, 42, while the identities of the remaining two could not be known immediately.



According to Hasara highway and Sirajdikhan police, a bus belonging to 'Labiba Paribahan' was heading towards Dhaka from Kuakata at early hours.



On the way, the bus suddenly hit a stationary truck, which was out of service, in Ramer Khola area on the expressway at around 4 am, and it, later, turned turtle after being hit by the expressway railing.



Three passengers of the bus died on the spot and at least 12 others were injured at that time.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.



The injured were rescued and admitted to different hospitals in Sirajdikhan and Dhaka.



Hasara Highway PS OC Kanchan Kumar Singh confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: An elderly man was killed and six others were injured in a road accident in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The accident took place near Amkhala Bazar of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Malek Shikder, 70.



According to locals, a battery-run auto-rickshaw with seven passengers was heading towards Amkhala Bazar from Haridebpur Bus Stand area at night.



On the way, the auto-rickshaw hit a stationary truck from behind as its driver lost control over the vehicle, which left seven passengers critically injured.



They were rescued and taken to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Malek dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Galachipa PS OC Shonit Kumar Gayen confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



