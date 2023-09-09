

Perching festival held on Gaibandha paddy field



Upazila agriculture office arranged the festival aimed at popularising the method to the framers of the district as the technology has been playing a significant role in protecting the fields from pest attacks for few years last.



Upazila agriculture officer (UAO) MatiulAlam formally inaugurated the perching festival in the land of one farmer at the village of the upazila in the district in the morning as the chief guest.

Speaking at the function UAO Matiul Alam said, indiscriminate use of toxic is threatening the ecology as some indigenous species of fish including many common birds have already become extinct while many others are on the verge of extinction.



In this context, the office through their field level sub-assistant officials (SAAOs) started the motivational programmme to apply the method on the paddy filed, the UAO also said.



Under this technology, a bamboo pole is erected in the paddy field at a particular distance and in search of food; the birds would perch on the poles and eat the pests that harm the growth of the rice plants, the UAO added.



The UAO also instructed the SAAOs to make the technology more popular to the farmers to boost production of paddy in a bid to ensure the country's food security and to achieve the sustainable development goals.



Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Mahbubul Alam Basunia, Sub-Assistant Plant Protection Officer Abdur RAB, SAAOs and farmers including journalists were present on the occasion.



GAIBANDHA, Sept 8: Perching festival was held at T-Aman paddy field located at Quazibari Santola Village under Bongram Union of Sadullapur Upazila in the district on Thursday amid much enthusiasm.Upazila agriculture office arranged the festival aimed at popularising the method to the framers of the district as the technology has been playing a significant role in protecting the fields from pest attacks for few years last.Upazila agriculture officer (UAO) MatiulAlam formally inaugurated the perching festival in the land of one farmer at the village of the upazila in the district in the morning as the chief guest.Speaking at the function UAO Matiul Alam said, indiscriminate use of toxic is threatening the ecology as some indigenous species of fish including many common birds have already become extinct while many others are on the verge of extinction.In this context, the office through their field level sub-assistant officials (SAAOs) started the motivational programmme to apply the method on the paddy filed, the UAO also said.Under this technology, a bamboo pole is erected in the paddy field at a particular distance and in search of food; the birds would perch on the poles and eat the pests that harm the growth of the rice plants, the UAO added.The UAO also instructed the SAAOs to make the technology more popular to the farmers to boost production of paddy in a bid to ensure the country's food security and to achieve the sustainable development goals.Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Mahbubul Alam Basunia, Sub-Assistant Plant Protection Officer Abdur RAB, SAAOs and farmers including journalists were present on the occasion.