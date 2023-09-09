Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Perching festival held on Gaibandha paddy field

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

Perching festival held on Gaibandha paddy field

Perching festival held on Gaibandha paddy field

GAIBANDHA, Sept 8: Perching festival was held at T-Aman paddy field located at Quazibari Santola Village under Bongram Union of Sadullapur Upazila in the district on Thursday amid much enthusiasm.  

Upazila agriculture office arranged the festival aimed at popularising the method to the framers of the district as the technology has been playing a significant role in protecting the fields from pest attacks for few years last.

Upazila agriculture officer (UAO) MatiulAlam formally inaugurated the perching festival in the land of one farmer at the village of the upazila in the district in the morning as the chief guest.

Speaking at the function UAO Matiul Alam said, indiscriminate use of toxic is threatening the ecology as some indigenous species of fish including many common birds have already become extinct while many others are on the verge of extinction.

In this context, the office through their field level sub-assistant officials (SAAOs) started the motivational programmme to apply the method on the paddy filed, the UAO also said.

Under this technology, a bamboo pole is erected in the paddy field at a particular distance and in search of food; the birds would perch on the poles and eat the pests that harm the growth of the rice plants, the UAO added.

The UAO also instructed the SAAOs to make the technology more popular to the farmers to boost production of paddy in a bid to ensure the country's food security and to achieve the sustainable development goals.

Upazila Agriculture Extension Officer Mahbubul Alam Basunia, Sub-Assistant Plant Protection Officer Abdur RAB, SAAOs and farmers including journalists were present on the occasion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sandha continues erosion at Wajirpur
Four minors drown in Narayanganj, Jamalpur
New fire station opens at Naldanga
10 killed, 21 injured in separate road mishaps
Perching festival held on Gaibandha paddy field
Four people murdered in four districts
Approach road of new bridge collapses in Pirojpur
Man detained with firearms in Khulna


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft