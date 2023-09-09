Four people murdered in four districts







BANDARBAN: A young man reportedly hacked his step-sister to death over a trivial matter in Lama Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The incident took place in Bogaichari area under Ward No. 3 of Fasiakhali Union in the upazila at around 11am.

The deceased was identified as Mst Shamsunnahar Begum, daughter of late Sayed Ahmmed, a resident of the aforesaid area.



Meanwhile, police arrested the main accused Shahar Ali, 23, and the deceased's stepmother Shakera Begum, 50, in this connection.



According to locals, Shahar Ali locked into an altercation with Shamsunnahar over a trivial matter in the morning. At one stage of the altercation, he attacked her with sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.



She was then rescued and taken to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shamsunnahar dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lama Police Station (PS) Shamim Sheikh confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers arrested two accused in this connection and legal action would be taken in this regard.



SHARIATPUR: A man was allegedly hacked to death by miscreants in Naria Upazila of the district early Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Babul Mridha, 60, hailed from Tongibari Upazila in Munshiganj District.



Local sources said a gang of miscreants entered Babul's rented house in Shubhagram area under Naria Municipality late at night, and hacked him with sharp weapons. Babul died on the spot.



On information, Naria police recovered the body and sent it to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Naria PS OC Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



JHENIDAH: A man was murdered and at least 10 others were injured in two separate clashes in Shailakupa Upazila of the district in two days.



A man was killed in a clash between two groups over trivial matter in Shailakupa Upazila of the district early Tuesday.



The deceased was identified as Billal Hossain, 45, son of late of Nur Islam of Bhatai Adarshapara Village under Dudhsar Union in the upazila. He lived in Bangalore in India and ran a grocery shop there.



It was known that Billal Hossain came to visit his village home at around 12 pm on Sunday.



In the afternoon, two groups of the villagers were locked into a clash over a trivial matter, which left Billal critically injured.



Injured Billal was rescued and admitted to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as his condition deteriorated further.



Later on, Billal succumbed to his injuries in Faridpur at around 1:30 am on Tuesday on the way to the DMCH.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The deceased's son Jihad said a fight broke out in between their neighbour Shakil Hossain and his cousin brother Sagar on Sunday noon over a trivial matter.



As a sequel to it, the family members of Shakil locked into an altercation with their family in the afternoon. Following this, two groups of the villagers attacked each other, which left Billal Hossain seriously injured.



Bhatai Police Camp In-Charge Syed Belayet Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, at least 10 persons were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League (AL) over establishing supremacy in Shailakupa Upazila of the district on Monday morning.



The clash broke out at around 10 am in Ramchandrapur Bazaar area under the upazila.



Among the injured, seven persons were identified as an Union Parishad (UP) member Channu, Idris Kha, Sirajul Islam, Rejaul Islam, Wahab Bishwas and Riazul Bishwas, all of them are residents of Sahasrabaria Village under the upazila, while identities of three other injured person could not be known immediately.



According to local sources, there had been a longstanding feud in between local AL leader Ahmmad Ali and UP member Channu over establishing supremacy in the area. As a sequel to it, Channu along with his cohorts reportedly beat up a supporter of Ahmmad Ali on Monday morning.



Following the incident, the supporters of both groups were locked into a fight with lethal weapons at around 10 am at Ramchandrapur Bazaar, which left at least 10 persons from the both sides critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred two of the injured to Jashore Medical College Hospital as their condition deteriorated further.



Kaliganj PS OC Mahabubur Rahman said being informed, police rushed there and brought the situation under control.



However, additional police have been deployed in the area to avoid any unexpected situation, the OC added.



RAJSHAHI: An elderly woman was reportedly beaten to death by her grandson for not giving him money to buy drugs in Tanore Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The deceased was identified as Sona Soren, 76, wife of Charan Tudu, a resident of Godamari village under the upazila.



Quoting locals, Tanore PS OC Abdur Rahim said the accused Ismail Soren, 24, son of Jidu Soren, is a drug addict.



On Sunday night, he asked some money from his maternal grandmother to buy drugs. When Sona Soren denied giving him the money, he locked into fight with her and started beating her mercilessly, leaving his grandmother dead on the spot.



Being informed by locals, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Meanwhile, the law enforcers also arrested Ismail when he was trying to bury the deceased's body, said the OC.



Later on, the deceased's daughter Amena lodged a case with the PS in this regard, and Ismail was produced before the court showing him arrested in that case, the OC added.



