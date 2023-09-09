

Approach road of new bridge collapses in Pirojpur



Due to the collapse of the approach road, common people, fish traders, local growers, farmers, students, business groups are facing big troubles.



Sea fish transportation, passenger transports, and light and heavy vehicles have been asked not to use the bridge. The bridge authorities have hosted red flags on both ends of the bridge as public caution.

Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) constructed the bridge at Tk 8.5 crore over the Parerhat canal in Indurkani Upazila of the district.



The bridge connects Badura Village under Pirojpur Sadar Upazila and Parerhat sea fish landing port under Indurkani Upazila.



The constriction work of the bridge started in 2016-17 financial year. It was completed in 2020. The approach road work was completed in February this year.



Locals said, the contractor did not use soil in constructing the approach road; he used sand.

The bridge was not handed over formally.



Sadar Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) Ahmed Sabbir Sazzad and Indurkani UNO Lutfunnesa Khanum said, "We are not aware about handing over the bridge."



Pirojpur Sadar Upazila LGED Engineer Haroshid Sarker said, superintended engineer inspected the spot. Higher authorities are coming to inspect the construction site, he added.



