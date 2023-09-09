Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Approach road of new bridge collapses in Pirojpur

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Our Correspondent

Approach road of new bridge collapses in Pirojpur

Approach road of new bridge collapses in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Sept 8:  An approach road of a newly constructed bridge in the district has collapsed recently.

Due to the collapse of the approach road, common people, fish traders, local growers, farmers, students, business groups are facing big troubles.

Sea fish transportation, passenger transports, and light and heavy vehicles have been asked not to use the bridge. The bridge authorities have hosted red flags on both ends of the bridge as public caution.  
 
Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) constructed the bridge at Tk 8.5 crore over the Parerhat canal in Indurkani Upazila of the district.  

The bridge connects Badura Village under Pirojpur Sadar Upazila and Parerhat sea fish landing port under Indurkani Upazila.
 
The constriction work of the bridge started in 2016-17 financial year. It was completed in 2020. The approach road work was completed in February this year.

Locals said, the contractor did not use soil in constructing the approach road; he used sand.  
The bridge was not handed over formally.

Sadar Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO)  Ahmed Sabbir Sazzad and Indurkani UNO Lutfunnesa Khanum said, "We are not aware about handing over the bridge."

Pirojpur Sadar Upazila LGED Engineer Haroshid Sarker said, superintended engineer inspected the spot. Higher authorities are coming to inspect the construction site, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sandha continues erosion at Wajirpur
Four minors drown in Narayanganj, Jamalpur
New fire station opens at Naldanga
10 killed, 21 injured in separate road mishaps
Perching festival held on Gaibandha paddy field
Four people murdered in four districts
Approach road of new bridge collapses in Pirojpur
Man detained with firearms in Khulna


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft