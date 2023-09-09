Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man detained with firearms in Khulna

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 8: Police detained a terrorist along with arms and ammunition on Thursday evening from BK Roy Road under Sonadanga Model Police Station (PS) in the city.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) confirmed the matter in a press release on Friday.

The arrested man is Md Shariful Islam Sohag, 33, son of Md Shahidul Islam Sagar, a resident of BK Roy Road under Sonadanga PS in the city.

KMP sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dalmill Mor area on BK Roy Road under Sonadanga Model PS on Thursday evening, and arrested Shariful Islam Sohag with one revolver, and seven rounds of bullets and two 12-bore short gun bullets.

Later on, according to the confession of the arrested terrorist, police took him to Sheikhpara area and recovered one more pistol, four magazines of the pistol, two one-shooter guns, 23 rounds of pistol bullets, and three rounds of SLR bullets from a secret place, said the press release.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sandha continues erosion at Wajirpur
Four minors drown in Narayanganj, Jamalpur
New fire station opens at Naldanga
10 killed, 21 injured in separate road mishaps
Perching festival held on Gaibandha paddy field
Four people murdered in four districts
Approach road of new bridge collapses in Pirojpur
Man detained with firearms in Khulna


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft