Man detained with firearms in Khulna

KHULNA, Sept 8: Police detained a terrorist along with arms and ammunition on Thursday evening from BK Roy Road under Sonadanga Model Police Station (PS) in the city.Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) confirmed the matter in a press release on Friday.The arrested man is Md Shariful Islam Sohag, 33, son of Md Shahidul Islam Sagar, a resident of BK Roy Road under Sonadanga PS in the city.KMP sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dalmill Mor area on BK Roy Road under Sonadanga Model PS on Thursday evening, and arrested Shariful Islam Sohag with one revolver, and seven rounds of bullets and two 12-bore short gun bullets.Later on, according to the confession of the arrested terrorist, police took him to Sheikhpara area and recovered one more pistol, four magazines of the pistol, two one-shooter guns, 23 rounds of pistol bullets, and three rounds of SLR bullets from a secret place, said the press release.