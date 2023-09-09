Three ‘commit suicide’ in Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Barguna







BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bagha Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman, 45, son of Alimuddin, a resident of Haatpara Bausha Village under Bausha Union in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Shahnaz Begum said Anisur went to a market nearby the house at around 8 pm after having dinner. Later on, he was found hanging from a branch of a mango tree next to the house.



Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10:30 pm and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



The deceased's father Alimuddin said his son had been suffering from mental disease for long. He might have committed suicide due to this, Alimuddin added.



Bausha Union Parishad Member Akher Uddin said Anisur was buried at his family graveyard at around 10 am on Friday.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Khairul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: An SSC examinee reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Deepak Chandra Roy, 19, son of Mangulu Roy, a resident of Tajpara Jelepara Village under Manmathpur Union in the upazila. He was an SSC examinee from a local high school this year.



Police sources said the teenage boy hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room at night.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



Parbatipur Model PS Inspector (Investigation) Hafiz Raihan confirmed the incident.



TALTALI, BARGUNA: A housewife, who along with her husband drank poison over a family dispute in Taltali Upazila of the district, died at Patuakhali Sadar Hospital on Thursday noon.



Deceased Nargis Akhter, 16, was the wife of Imon Hawlader, a resident of Fakirhat area in the upazila. She was the daughter of Jahid Hawlader of Hazipur area under Kalapara Upazila of Patuakhali District.



The deceased's family sources said Nargis and Imon often locked into quarrels over family issues since their marriage.



Following this, both the husband and wife drank poison at home on Wednesday night out of huff with each other.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued them and rushed to Taltali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted the duo to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital for better treatment.



Later on, Nargis died at Patuakhali Sadar Hospital at around 11:30 am while undergoing treatment. Her husband is still currently admitted to the hospital in critical condition.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



Taltali PS OC Shahidul Islam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



