

T-Aman plantation on in full swing at Morrelganj



Rainfall for the last few days has made them busy for finishing their T-Aman cultivation.



A recent visit found a full swing scale of sapling planting in different areas of 16 unions under the upazila. The sapling plantation is taking place from morning to evening.

During the visit, some farmers were seen preparing their lands, others irrigating lands and lifting saplings from seedbeds.



In addition to power tillers, farmers are levelling lands themselves by pulling ladders.



There is also no irrigation problem as canals, ditches and other natural reservoirs are filled with water.



Growung T-Aman fields were seen in Khaulia and Nishanbaria unions mostly.



Farmers Habibur Rahman, Mustafa, Siraj, Islam, Ripon, and Shafikul said, this year rain has been as expected.



The rain has facilitated T-Aman cultivation at a much lower cost.



Zakir Hossain, assistant agriculture officer of Morrelganj said, "Under the guidance of the upazila agriculture department, we are giving advice to the farmers."



At Morelganj Sadar Union, the target of T-Aman cultivation has been set at 1,250 hectares (ha).



Morrelganj Upazila Agricultural Extension Officer Akash Bairagi said, this year, the target of T-Aman cultivation has been set at 26 thousand 395 ha of land in 16 unions.



These included 5 thousand 850 ha lands of high yielding variety, 10 ha of hybrid and 20 thousand 535 ha of local variety.



Mainly June-July is the planting time of T-Aman saplings. This year the rainfall has also delayed the T-Aman cultivation.



Farmers started sapling plantation by mid-August.



Department of Agriculture Extension is always with the farmers. They have been given various supports including exhibitions of paddy, wheat, maize and mustard. They were also provided with seeds and fertiliser.



