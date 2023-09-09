21 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts







NOAKHALI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with hemp and foreign liquor from Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The arrested person is Rahadul Islam, 25, son of Md Mamun, a resident of Mahishwala Bari area in the upazila.

Noakhali District DNC Assistant Director (AD) Md Abdul Hamid said on information, a team of the department conducted a drive in Ward No. 6 Jagadananda Village under Dhansiri Union of the upazila in the morning, and arrested him.



The DNC members also recovered two kilograms of 300 grams of hemp and four bottles of foreign liquor from his possession during the drive.



Legal action would be taken against the arrested in this regard, the DNC AD added.



JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 150 kilograms of hemp from the district town early Thursday.



The arrested persons are: Sabbir Hossain, 30, son of Abu Bakkar, and Ratan Mandal, 32, son of Khalil Mandal, residents of Chitrapara Mohalla in the district town.



RAB-5 CPC-3 Joypurhat Camp Acting Company Commander Senior Assistant Superintend of Police Md Rafiqul Islam said on information, a team of the elite force raided a mess in Chitrapara Mohalla in the town at around 2:30 am, and recovered 150 kilograms of hemp from a locked room. The team, later, arrested two persons in this connection.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) in this regard, the RAB official added.



CHATTOGRAM: Members of RAB arrested a man along with 50,000 yaba tablets from Anwara Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.



The arrested man is Md Akkas, 45, son of Zafar Ahmed, a resident of Maddha Gahira area in the upazila.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at a house in the Maddha Gahira area at night and caught him red-handed along with the yaba tablets, said RAB-7 Senior Assistant Director Tapas Karmakar.



He said Akkas used to collect yaba tablets from Myanmar bordering area of Cox's Bazar District through a syndicate and supplies them to different parts of the country including Chattogram.



However, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Anwara PS in this regard, the RAB official added.



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 55 bottles of Indian liquor from Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.



The arrested man is Hasibul Hasan Imon, 21, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Dakshin Bazar area under Nalitabari Municipality.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Imon at night, and arrested him along with the Indian liquor.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Nalitabari PS, the arrested man was sent to jail on Wednesday noon following a court order.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari PS Emdadul Haque confirmed the matter.



RAJSHAHI: Four people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.



Police, in separate drives, arrested two people along with 410 bottles of phensedyl from Bagha Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The arrested persons are: Islam Hossain, 28, son of Afsar Ali of Jotkadirpur Village under Pakuria Union; and Selim Hawlader, 35, son of Akbar Hawlader of Atarpara Char area under Chakrajapur Union in the upazila.



It was known that Islam Hossain was arrested at night along with 200 bottles of phensedyl from a mango orchard in Pakuria Gokulpur area.



In another drive, police arrested Selim along with 210 bottles of phensedyl from Pakuria Village.



After filing of two separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested men were sent to jail on Tuesday following the court order.



Bagha PS OC (Investigation) Sabuj Rana confirmed the matter.



On the other hand, members of RAB, in an anti-drug drive, arrested two alleged drug and firearms peddlers along with two kilograms of heroin and a foreign made pistol, ammunition from the district early Sunday.



The arrested are Muhammad Idil, 55, a resident of Charbhubanpara Village under Godagari Upazila, and Muhammad Saddam, 35, of Dharampur Village under Matihar PS in the city.



RAB-5 Commanding officer Lt Col Riaz Shahriar confirmed the matter on Sunday afternoon.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted raided his residence at around 5:30 am and nabbed him. While searching his house, the team recovered the drugs from his possession, he said.



Meanwhile, another team of the elite force arrested an alleged firearms trader red-handed along with a foreign made pistol, five rounds of 9mm bullets and one magazine from Shyampur area under Katakhali PS in the city at around 7:30am, said the commanding officer.



Later on, separate cases were recorded with the respective PSs in these connections and the arrested persons along with the seized goods were handed over to police, he added.



KURIGRAM: Five people were arrested along with hemp in separate drives in Ulipur and Nageshwari upazilas of the district recently.



Police arrested three people along with 21 kilograms of hemp from Ulipur Upazila on Monday evening.



The arrested are: Shafiqul, 25, son of Eslam Uddin of Baniatari Village under Santoshpur Union, and Hafizur Rahman, 35, son of Panir Uddin of Purbagram Village under Newashi Union in Nageshwari Upazila; and Masud Rana, 17, son of Rostam Ali of Khamar Damarhat area in Ulipur Upazila.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Jummahat area under Gunaigachh Union in the evening, and arrested the trio along with the hemp.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ulipur PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order.



Ulipur PS OC Golam Martuza confirmed the matter.



Meanwhile, police arrested two drug peddlers along with hemp from Nageshwari Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested are Masum Mia, 23, and Rifat Hossain, 23, hail from Tangail District.



Nageshwari PS OC Ashiqur Rahman said a team from the PS conducted a frisk on a mini-truck on the Gagla Bazar-Chilakhana road and caught the duo red-handed along with 35 kilograms of hemp.



The arrested were sent to jail after filing of a case against them with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



KHULNA: Police, in two separate drives, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 4,100 yaba tablets from Khalishpur Industrial area under Sadar Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested are Wahidul Islam, 38, and Emon Howlader, 35.



Police sources said on information, a team of police conducted raided Housing State area under Khalishpur PS and arrested Wahidul along with 3,000 yaba tablets while he was waiting to smuggle the drugs.



In another drive, Detective Branch of Police arrested Emon red-handed along with 1,100 yaba tablets from Nayabati area.



JHENIDAH: Police arrested a drug peddler along with 530 yaba tablets from Kaliganj Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested is Abdullah Al Mamun, a resident of Mithapukur area in the upazila.



Kaliganj PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Kabirul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted raided Kabirul's house and detained him. While searching his house, they recovered 530 yaba tablets from his bedroom.



A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the SI added.



GAIBANDHA: Members of RAB arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 242 yaba tablets from Gobindaganj Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested is Belal Mia, 50, a resident of Kuthibari area under the upazila.



RAB-13 Gaibandha Camp confirmed the information in a press release signed by Flight Lt Mahmud Bashir Ahmed.



According to the press release, on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in front Gobindaganj Upazila Parishad and arrested the man along with the drugs.



During primary interrogation, he confessed that he used to smuggle the drugs in the area.



Later on, the arrested was handed over to Gobindaganj PS, the press release added.



MADHUPUR, TANGAIL: Police arrested three people including a woman along with hemp from Ghatail Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested are: Kabir Hossain, 29, Abdus Sattar, 57, and his wife Mst Ayesha Begum, 54, residents of Kumarpara Village in the upazila.



Ghatail PS OC Lokman Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area, and arrested the trio from their respective houses along with 667 grams of hemp.



After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ghatail PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.



