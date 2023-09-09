Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Opposition agrees with centre’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war: Rahul

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

BRUSSELS, Sept 8: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the Opposition bloc understands India's relations with Russia and contended that it would, by and large, agree with the country's position on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Rahul Gandhi was speaking at a news conference at the Brussels Press Club. The Congress MP is on a tour of Europe organised by the Indian Overseas Congress.

"I think the Opposition, by and large, would agree with India's current position on the conflict (between Russia and Ukraine). We have a relationship with Russia.

I don't think the Opposition would have a different position than what the government is currently proposing," Rahul Gandhi said.

He was responding to a question on rising crude oil sales to India when the West has put sanctions on Russia. India has been buying Russian crude oil at discounted prices.

India on several occasions maintained that its oil imports will be determined by its national interest, keeping in mind its large consumer base.

It has also maintained that Russia needs to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict.
On Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge not being invited to the G20 Summit, Rahul Gandhi targeted the central government and said, "What is contrary about it? They have decided not to invite the Leader of the Opposition.

It tells you something. It tells you that they don't value the Leader of 60 per cent of India's population. It's something that people should think about - why they are feeling the need to do that and what is the type of thinking that goes behind that."

Rahul Gandhi will also travel to Paris and hold meetings with French lawmakers. Before returning to India, he would visit Norway, where he is expected to meet the country's parliamentarians in Oslo.

As the battle heats up for next year's Lok Sabha elections, the 28-party Opposition bloc INDIA is gearing up to lay a broader roadmap against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.     �ANI



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Opposition agrees with centre’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war: Rahul
Pak PM says elections can be held before February next year
UK marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Trudeau says would testify in election interference enquiry
Musk says blocked Ukraine attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet
Biden’s Vietnam trip aimed at reining in China
Climate gridlock feared at G20 summit
Japan launches ‘Moon Sniper’ mission


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft