Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pak PM says elections can be held before February next year

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

ISLAMABAD, Sept 8: Pakistani Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said on Thursday general elections could be held before February next year, amid widespread fears polls could be delayed.

According to Pakistan's constitution, general elections must be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly once a government completes its term. The outgoing government of PM Shehbaz Sharif dissolved the NA on Aug. 9, meaning polls would be held in November.

However, the Sharif administration's decision to approve the results of the latest population census before it dissolved the National Assembly bound the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to redraw hundreds of federal and provincial constituencies as per those results before it could set an election date, likely for February.

"They [elections] may be held even before that," Kakar said during an interview on a Pakistani news channel when asked whether elections would be held by January or February 2024.

"But since this is to be decided by the Election Commission of Pakistan, we are also waiting so that as soon as it announces the date, we can complete all preparations linked to it, support it [ECP], fulfill our constitutional obligation and go home."
 
Sharif's government in June also approved amendments to Pakistan's Election Act 2017, granting the ECP the power to announce the date for elections unilaterally. Previously, the president was required to consult the election commission before determining a date for polls.

When asked whether the caretaker government would hold elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly if ordered by the Supreme Court to do so, Kakar responded by saying: "Of course."    �ARAB NEWS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Opposition agrees with centre’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war: Rahul
Pak PM says elections can be held before February next year
UK marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Trudeau says would testify in election interference enquiry
Musk says blocked Ukraine attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet
Biden’s Vietnam trip aimed at reining in China
Climate gridlock feared at G20 summit
Japan launches ‘Moon Sniper’ mission


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft