Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:39 AM
Home Foreign News

Trudeau says would testify in election interference enquiry

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

SINGAPORE, Sept 8: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday he would be willing to testify in an enquiry into allegations of foreign meddling by China, Russia and other countries in two elections won by his party.

His minority liberal government initially baulked at holding a public enquiry, as it faced pressure to explain how it first responded to the claims that Beijing sought to subvert Canada's democratic process.

The Canadian leader was speaking in Singapore after summits in Indonesia with top Chinese, Russian and Southeast Asian officials this week and ahead of the G20 summit in India.

"Willingly and with very much enthusiasm," he told a press conference when asked about the possibility of testifying.

"I think it's important for Canadians to know exactly everything this government has been doing in regards to foreign interference, and to talk frankly about the challenges that we continue to face in our democracies around the world."

Canada on Thursday named an appeals court judge to lead the enquiry into the allegations surrounding federal elections in 2019 and 2021.

Quebec Court of Appeal Justice Marie-Josee Hogue's appointment follows the sudden resignation in June of another official tapped to investigate the claims in a less formal way.    �AFP



