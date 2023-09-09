Video
Five more gold decided in National Youth Archery

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) won all five gold medals in the mixed events of Russel 5th Teer National Youth Archery Championship held at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi on Friday.

On the day, BKSP won the gold medal in the recurve U-15 youngster mixed team event beating Team Blazer BD by 5-3 set.

BKSP won gold medal in the recurb U-18 cadet mixed team event defeating Teerondaz Sangsad by 6-2 set.

BKSP won gold in the recurve U-21 junior mixed team event beating Police Archery Club by 6-2 set.

BKSP won gold in the compound U-18 junior mixed team event beating Teerondaz Sangsad by 142-140.

BKSP won gold in the compound U-21 junior mixed team event beating Teerondaz Sangsad by 142-127.

The champions are being held in U-21 junior, U-18 cadet and U-15 Youngster categories, sponsored by City Group and organized by Bangladesh Archery Federation.

The participating teams are Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan, Narail District Sports Association (DSA) Bangladesh Police Archery Club, Quantum Sportium, Chudanga Archery Club, Asristy Archery Club, Team Blazer BD, Teerondaz Sangsad, Green Wood Club, Faridpur DSA, Najib Sporting Club, Purbo Alipur Jubo Sangha, Joypurhat DSA, Gopalganj DSA, Dontos Somaj Seba Sangha, Old Ideal Association and Dhaka Mariners Youngs Club.     �BSS




