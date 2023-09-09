Five more gold decided in National Youth Archery







On the day, BKSP won the gold medal in the recurve U-15 youngster mixed team event beating Team Blazer BD by 5-3 set.



BKSP won gold medal in the recurb U-18 cadet mixed team event defeating Teerondaz Sangsad by 6-2 set.

BKSP won gold in the recurve U-21 junior mixed team event beating Police Archery Club by 6-2 set.



BKSP won gold in the compound U-18 junior mixed team event beating Teerondaz Sangsad by 142-140.



BKSP won gold in the compound U-21 junior mixed team event beating Teerondaz Sangsad by 142-127.



The champions are being held in U-21 junior, U-18 cadet and U-15 Youngster categories, sponsored by City Group and organized by Bangladesh Archery Federation.



