Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Saikat first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate WC match

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Sport Reporter

Saikat first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate WC match

Saikat first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate WC match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named 20 match officials on Friday for the league stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India including Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat, confirmed an ICC media release.

The officials for the semi-finals and final will be named in due course of the tournament.

Saikat, the former first class player, had officiated 202 international matches so far including all formats of men and women games, off which he acted as the TV umpire on 57 occasions. He becomes the first Bangladeshi, who is going to officiate in a World Cup.

According to the press release, the officials for the tournament opener between England and New Zealand on October 5, were named.

Menon and Dharmasena will be the on-field umpires. Paul Wilson will be the TV umpire, with Sharfuddoula will be the fourth umpire. Pycroft will be the match referee.

The umpires for the forthcoming World Cup are: Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Michael Gough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Paul Wilson (Australia), Alex Wharf (England) and Chris Brown (New Zealand).

On the other hand, the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees for the event are Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies) and Javagal Srinath (India). All four are former international players.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Five more gold decided in National Youth Archery
Saudi clubs' spending in transfer window second only to England
Tigers keen to stay alive, Lions to start Sup-4 with win
Saikat first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate WC match
Reserve day added to India v Pakistan Asia Cup clash
Gauff, Sabalenka into US Open final after climate protest
Messi winner gets Argentina under way in World Cup qualifying
Germany face 'turning point' in Japan and France friendlies


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft