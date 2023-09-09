

Saikat first Bangladeshi umpire to officiate WC match



The officials for the semi-finals and final will be named in due course of the tournament.



Saikat, the former first class player, had officiated 202 international matches so far including all formats of men and women games, off which he acted as the TV umpire on 57 occasions. He becomes the first Bangladeshi, who is going to officiate in a World Cup.

According to the press release, the officials for the tournament opener between England and New Zealand on October 5, were named.



Menon and Dharmasena will be the on-field umpires. Paul Wilson will be the TV umpire, with Sharfuddoula will be the fourth umpire. Pycroft will be the match referee.



The umpires for the forthcoming World Cup are: Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Michael Gough (England), Nitin Menon (India), Paul Reiffel (Australia), Richard Illingworth (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Rodney Tucker (Australia), Joel Wilson (West Indies), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid (Bangladesh), Paul Wilson (Australia), Alex Wharf (England) and Chris Brown (New Zealand).



On the other hand, the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees for the event are Jeff Crowe (New Zealand), Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Richie Richardson (West Indies) and Javagal Srinath (India). All four are former international players.



