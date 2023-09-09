Video
Reserve day added to India v Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

COLOMBO, SEPT 8: Asia Cup organisers on Friday added a reserve day for the clash between India and Pakistan after their first encounter at the 50-over tournament was washed out.

The arch-rivals are scheduled to play in Colombo on Sunday but thundery showers are forecast for the Sri Lankan capital over the weekend.

"If adverse weather suspends play during the Pak vs India game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended," a statement said.

The match is the only one in the Super Four stage to have a reserve day.

The group match between India and Pakistan ended in a no result last week at Pallekele after India made 266 all out in the only innings possible before the rain came down.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have also made the Super Fours and play each other in Colombo on Saturday.     �AFP



