



Heading to the South or North?

Take a break and listen to me

I have a desolate tale to share!

Oh, the wayfarer!

The sun will stay awake with us

This story speaks of truth and dare!

Oh, the wayfarer!

Do you know that ocean so far?

That strange sailor? Who wrecked-

The ship; with immense love and care!

Oh, the wayfarer!

Don't ask me about all those whys

Your tears are rolling down

So you sense melancholy in the air?

Oh, the wayfarer!

Heading to that marina so far?

Ask the sailor on my behalf

Does he know the taste of tears?



