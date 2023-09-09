Video
The Taste of Tears

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Tahsina Inam Trisha

Oh, the wayfarer!
Heading to the South or North?
Take a break and listen to me
I have a desolate tale to share!
Oh, the wayfarer!
Stop worrying about the time!
The sun will stay awake with us
This story speaks of truth and dare!
Oh, the wayfarer!
Do you know that ocean so far?
That strange sailor? Who wrecked-
The ship; with immense love and care!
Oh, the wayfarer!
Don't ask me about all those whys
Your tears are rolling down
So you sense melancholy in the air?
Oh, the wayfarer!
Heading to that marina so far?
Ask the sailor on my behalf
Does he know the taste of tears?



