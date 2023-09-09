|
The soft bed
|
In the autumn breeze, the white whispering
The field fostering in the eyes of the tyre's cow.
The Makhdum is busy in the courthouse
The deeds of life donot work very mutch.
In the milieu of Janendra, the reckoning of the curry
The market, the palace of words
The waves of the unknown river...
The sun drunk in consciousness
The closeness of the two, the friendship, the love
The courtyard east is built.
The fair sky in the eyes of the bird
How many colors in the water lily beel
The soft bed wastes time
In the illusion of night.