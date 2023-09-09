



The field fostering in the eyes of the tyre's cow.

The Makhdum is busy in the courthouse

The deeds of life donot work very mutch.



In the milieu of Janendra, the reckoning of the curry

The market, the palace of words

The waves of the unknown river...



The sun drunk in consciousness

The closeness of the two, the friendship, the love

The courtyard east is built.



The fair sky in the eyes of the bird

How many colors in the water lily beel

The soft bed wastes time

In the illusion of night.



