A bunch of sonnets by Nurul Huda







Nothing there was in existence except time

In leaves and flowers and in green views of nature

In blue-water of female gardener, on hill tops-



Two pairs of broken hands were then silent

Two pairs of branches were then swaying

Two pairs of steadfast eyes grew tearful

Today, the ascetic grove will as if break into divine musing!



Then there was a tidal surge with crushes of thunder without cloud

Only lighting flashed in two bodies;

Man will be defeated in creation-fight very soon

Whether they will avail themselves of the life-boat, the blue Shampan!



After violent storm perfect wedding occurs

One's heart then buys the heart of another.



2

Whose deception with whom, whose with whom

You are duping yourself, it is only with yourself

Who is acquainted with whom, whose with whom

You are only acquainted with yourself



You don't know, don't listen, and still go on cheating

Forbidden to accept this word, accept this word

Be water or be fish whatever countenance you put on

Forbidden to accept this word, to accept this.



Forest-dwelling woman turns into a forest ascetic

She has no room at home; her place is in the forest

It is fatal on her part that she totally lacks in worldly artifices

She has no room at home; rather forest is her dwelling place.



Yet deception is all beautiful!

The shriveled up stream possesses a sanctified heart.



3

Afterwards two pairs of eyes will lower their looks

After continuous gazing, nobody will glance anymore

The pair of feet will as if get halted, none will move forward

As king Asoka's dual views whose memory and existence is of no use.



Had someone a match with anyone's

Exchange of glances, knowing each other and deep familiarity

Possibly mind will not be able to recall these

Only from time to time the river water will flow afar.



Enveloping the mirror of the sky a pair of shades

Will strike a fiery oath with eyes full of air and water

The chariot ofMatali on the edge of shady forest

A pure shady-form identical to the son of Jayanta.



People do not know the day of their union

People only repay the debt of their relation.



4

Coming to terms this way, right in this way

Mutual bonding of a man with another life

Attachment of a man with another man

Thus footwear will move ahead and back through procession.



Man is on the verge of gaining success, but without triumph

Man will only slip away, will be slipping thus

Lust-fury-malice-hatred with maddening partying

Broken bridges along the roads yet occurs ferrying across



Someday fighting will take place in the forest

Between human children and lion-cubs

Calculation of many things will be done

The victor will not be able to enjoy the pride of victory.



No undisputed victory, no victor there is

Victors are sometimes defeated; at times the defeated will win.



5

However strenuous effort has a value

Some are guided by destiny, guided by only destiny

At this some are not satisfied, since nature

Nurtures fire of self-rebellion in heart.



Then activities start, outstretching arms

Move forward groping into soil and rocks

Accumulated latent crops in the womb of water

Are trapped in the net of works, then misfortune is overcome.



Gradually, step by step in the process of conflicts

All men are bestowed with victory,

The diligent and dutiful that are nameless and tribe less

Again apprehend the matter of secret knowledge.



Humans have put on this ring of knowledge;

Without hard toil a huge wealth is really a matter of theft.



(Gazi Abdulla-helBaqui is a poet, translator, researcher and an educator)



Nothing there was in existence except timeIn leaves and flowers and in green views of natureIn blue-water of female gardener, on hill tops-Time, glamorous and fragrant, spread out.Two pairs of broken hands were then silentTwo pairs of branches were then swayingTwo pairs of steadfast eyes grew tearfulToday, the ascetic grove will as if break into divine musing!Then there was a tidal surge with crushes of thunder without cloudOnly lighting flashed in two bodies;Man will be defeated in creation-fight very soonWhether they will avail themselves of the life-boat, the blue Shampan!After violent storm perfect wedding occursOne's heart then buys the heart of another.Whose deception with whom, whose with whomYou are duping yourself, it is only with yourselfWho is acquainted with whom, whose with whomYou are only acquainted with yourselfYou don't know, don't listen, and still go on cheatingForbidden to accept this word, accept this wordBe water or be fish whatever countenance you put onForbidden to accept this word, to accept this.Forest-dwelling woman turns into a forest asceticShe has no room at home; her place is in the forestIt is fatal on her part that she totally lacks in worldly artificesShe has no room at home; rather forest is her dwelling place.Yet deception is all beautiful!The shriveled up stream possesses a sanctified heart.Afterwards two pairs of eyes will lower their looksAfter continuous gazing, nobody will glance anymoreThe pair of feet will as if get halted, none will move forwardAs king Asoka's dual views whose memory and existence is of no use.Had someone a match with anyone'sExchange of glances, knowing each other and deep familiarityPossibly mind will not be able to recall theseOnly from time to time the river water will flow afar.Enveloping the mirror of the sky a pair of shadesWill strike a fiery oath with eyes full of air and waterThe chariot ofMatali on the edge of shady forestA pure shady-form identical to the son of Jayanta.People do not know the day of their unionPeople only repay the debt of their relation.Coming to terms this way, right in this wayMutual bonding of a man with another lifeAttachment of a man with another manThus footwear will move ahead and back through procession.Man is on the verge of gaining success, but without triumphMan will only slip away, will be slipping thusLust-fury-malice-hatred with maddening partyingBroken bridges along the roads yet occurs ferrying acrossSomeday fighting will take place in the forestBetween human children and lion-cubsCalculation of many things will be doneThe victor will not be able to enjoy the pride of victory.No undisputed victory, no victor there isVictors are sometimes defeated; at times the defeated will win.However strenuous effort has a valueSome are guided by destiny, guided by only destinyAt this some are not satisfied, since natureNurtures fire of self-rebellion in heart.Then activities start, outstretching armsMove forward groping into soil and rocksAccumulated latent crops in the womb of waterAre trapped in the net of works, then misfortune is overcome.Gradually, step by step in the process of conflictsAll men are bestowed with victory,The diligent and dutiful that are nameless and tribe lessAgain apprehend the matter of secret knowledge.Humans have put on this ring of knowledge;Without hard toil a huge wealth is really a matter of theft.(Gazi Abdulla-helBaqui is a poet, translator, researcher and an educator)