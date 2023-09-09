Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

The patriarchs

Reviewed by Mini Kapoor

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Angela Saini

The patriarchs

The patriarchs

A science-based inquiry into the history of patriarchy is a rousing call for reform�

Angela Saini opens her inquiry into the origins of patriarchy, or "gendered oppression", with a timeline and a map of the world in The Patriarchs: How Men Came to Rule. The map is marked with bold dots to locate matrilineal populations, that is, communities in which individuals trace "ancestry through mothers rather than fathers". To give a few examples, in India there are the Nairs in Kerala and the Khasis in Meghalaya, in the U.S. the Haudenosaunee around upstate New York, and in Ghana the Asante.

There are in total a few dozen dots, and some areas are marked with dense clusters of dots. The dots, however, merely denote that matrilineal groups or groups that were matrilineal till recently reside in these areas, not necessarily that entire populations in the area thus marked are matrilineal.
The timeline starts at 13 million to 4 million B.C.E., when "the human lineage diverges from other apes". Saini zips forward to the next date on the calendar, roughly 300,000 B.C.E. when Homo sapiens appear in Africa. Around 10,000 B.C.E. an agricultural revolution starts in the Fertile Crescent in West Asia; and round about 7400 B.C.E. in Catalhoyuk, considered the oldest city in the world and the site of some remarkable excavations that continue to nourish new and old hypotheses to this day, signs are that the "large Neolithic communities [were] gender-blind". The gaps between notable dates, as you can see, are vast, but in the last third of the timeline, we are firmly in the 20th and 21st centuries, with the last two entries belonging to the same year, 2022, with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade's assertion of the federal right to abortion, and twenty something Mahsa Amini's death in Tehran after her arrest by Iran's morality police sparking among the most robust challenges to the post-Shah regime.

Root of gender inequality
The instances of matriliny (mind you, not matriarchy) in today's world and multiple science-based readings about societies long past show there is nothing inevitable about patriarchy. Her recap of the archaeological record and the insights available through advances in genetics is dazzling, taking us from the Anatolia of millennia past to Genghis Khan's realm centuries ago. But the pivot of the book is this passage a little more than halfway through the book: "It is difficult... to pin gender inequality firmly to the emergence of agriculture or property ownership. If there were changes in the balance of power between people in prehistory because of these factors, they must have been subtle because they left no appreciable trace in the archaeological record. Where we can really start to spot a shift in gender relations, the first shoots of overarching male authority, is with the rise of the first states."

Saini details the staggering toll that overarching male authority has taken, as well as the fightback against it. Gender rights have been hard-won over the past century - and there have been reverses. These rights must be secured and vastly expanded; and her survey of the past is given added urgency with her closing rebuttal to those who may "claim that oppression is permanently woven into who we are": "...would we still manage to care about each other so much if that were true?"
Courtesy: THE HINDU



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Pulse to Planet
The patriarchs
The World of Sugar
The Structural Transformation of the Public Sphere
THE GREATEST INDIAN STORIES EVER TOLD
The Indians
Boeing Versus Airbus
Hero of Kumaon


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft