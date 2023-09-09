Video
Importance of self-appreciation for women

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Farzana Yasmine

Are you suffering from inferiority complexity? Have you asked this question ever yourself being a woman? How do you know that are you suffering from this complexity or not? Do you compare yourself with others? Do you feel lack of self-trust in you? Are you not satisfied with your look? If you feel like that, moreover, in my opinion, you are in a feeling ofinferiority.

According to Cambridge dictionary, inferiority complex is a feeling that you are less important, intelligent, or skillful than other people.

In psychology, inferiority complex is a consistent feeling of inadequacy, often resulting in the belief that one is in some way deficient, or inferior, to others.

Why does this complexity come in your mind? Suddenly it will not emerge in you. Alfred Adler, a psychotherapist opines that a feeling of inferiority brought about by upbringing as a child (for example, being consistently compared unfavorably to a sibling), physical and mental limitations, or experiences of lower social status (for example, being treated unfavorably by one's peers).

I believe it can be one of the most effective reasons to feel inferiority. Therefore, Family has a great role to feel and make this mental issue.

But, the people of the society capture some social taboos that have created a complexity in other's mind especially on women's mind.

You know that some words or some phrases disturb our brain, such as you are so skinny! You are so fatty! You don't have long hair!  You are still unmarried! You didn't get second child yet? Besides these strong expressions, we, women, become puzzled to feel that whatever we have or whatever we are, those are not enough for ourselves! Thus, we start ourselves comparing with others. Then the devastating situation creates in our mind and we become desperately frustrated.

To dust the immense frustration of inferiority, the role of family members is massive. If you have a girl baby, youshould respect and adore her a lot so that she can learn how to respect others and how to respect herself as well.

Moreover, she will be able to enhance her self-esteem. We have to teach our children everyone is unique and whatever they have that are enough for them.

Every morning,we, women should practice gratitude, take long breath and feel optimism in our heart. Apart from, lovely women, don't forget to appreciate you and your philosophy!

Writter is a senior teacher
Navy Anchorage School and College Khulna




