

Integrated efforts to control women repression stressed



Forging social resistance and waging for movement to end violence against women and children have become an urgent need for building themselves as worthy citizens.



As a whole, all people should raise their voice and work together to address the social problem collectively as only the government or any other single organisation cannot bring any positive result in this regard.

Government officials, development activists and other social watchdogs came up with the observation while addressing a daylong dialogue titled "Elimination of Women Repression, Sexual Harassment and Child Marriage" in Natore district town recently.



On behalf of its 'Young people at high schools strengthen women's rights and inclusive governance in Bangladesh' project, DASCOH Foundation, a non-government organization, hoosted the dialogue at the Public Library supported by NETZ Bangladesh.



District Education Officer Muhammad Shahaduzzaman, Deputy Director of Department of Women Affairs Sharmin Shapla, Deputy Director of Department of Social Service Mustafizur Rahman and Upazila Chairman Ishaque Ali addressed the meeting as guests of honour.



Project Coordinator Enamul Haque Khan gave an illustration on the issue during his keynote presentation.



Terming the child marriage as the major violence and gross violation of human rights he said there is no alternative to check it



There is an urgent need to establish social networks and alliances involving government and non-government organisations, community people, civil society and media to attain the cherished goal.



Besides, utmost emphasis should be given on strengthening legal assistance and effective enforcement of laws regarding women repression to eliminate the number of violence against women.



The dialogue unequivocally called for social awareness and social empowerment of women to free the society from harassment, repression and oppression against women and child marriage. �BSS



