Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Integrated efforts to control women repression stressed

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Integrated efforts to control women repression stressed

Integrated efforts to control women repression stressed

Integrated efforts of all the government and non-government organizations concerned can be crucial means of reducing women repression, sexual harassment and child marriage.

Forging social resistance and waging for movement to end violence against women and children have become an urgent need for building themselves as worthy citizens.

As a whole, all people should raise their voice and work together to address the social problem collectively as only the government or any other single organisation cannot bring any positive result in this regard.

Government officials, development activists and other social watchdogs came up with the observation while addressing a daylong dialogue titled "Elimination of Women Repression, Sexual Harassment and Child Marriage" in Natore district town recently.

On behalf of its 'Young people at high schools strengthen women's rights and inclusive governance in Bangladesh' project, DASCOH Foundation, a non-government organization, hoosted the dialogue at the Public Library supported by NETZ Bangladesh.

District Education Officer Muhammad Shahaduzzaman, Deputy Director of Department of Women Affairs Sharmin Shapla, Deputy Director of Department of Social Service Mustafizur Rahman and Upazila Chairman Ishaque Ali addressed the meeting as guests of honour.

Project Coordinator Enamul Haque Khan gave an illustration on the issue during his keynote presentation.

Terming the child marriage as the major violence and gross violation of human rights he said there is no alternative to check it

There is an urgent need to establish social networks and alliances involving government and non-government organisations, community people, civil society and media to attain the cherished goal.

Besides, utmost emphasis should be given on strengthening legal assistance and effective enforcement of laws regarding women repression to eliminate the number of violence against women.

The dialogue unequivocally called for social awareness and social empowerment of women to free the society from harassment, repression and oppression against women and child marriage.    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Importance of self-appreciation for women
Integrated efforts to control women repression stressed
Prepare your skin for the changing season
Inspirational story of Maria
Two women to vie for Mexican presidency in 2024
Rights and freedom prelude to women empowerment
Wander Woman adds another unique perk to its many employee benefits
Breastfeeding benefits both baby and mom


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft