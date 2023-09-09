

Inspirational story of Maria



Let us talk about a talented Bangladeshi youth Md. Saiful Islam, who has spent about two decades in Helsinki, Finland. By virtue of traveling to various places at home & abroad, he has succeeded in changing his life entirely.



Of course, it would be unjust not to mention the name of a foreigner- wonderful Romanian girl Maria- the soulmate & life partner of Saiful, who has an endearing love for Bangladesh. While studying in Finland Maria got attracted to travel-loving Saiful.

While studying in Finland, Maria became even more fond of the travel-loving Saiful of Comilla.



In an exclusive interview in the social media the romantic couple said, many of us love to travel. Travel isn't just about sipping your favorite drink while gazing at the breathtaking views of the beach.



It's not about framing the setting sun and uploading it to Instagram. Traveling has some benefits which make our life easier and better. Travel inspires a person to gain confidence in self-control. Detailed experience helps in far reaching thoughts.



The impact of this in practical life is immense, as the expansion of the workplace requires a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural mix.



The Bengali bride Maria speaking in excellent Bengali language is of the view that travel also leads to finding places in a strange world that are similar in different countries.



Naturally, even if you get a similar environment in an unknown country, you don't have to face difficulty to adapt there.



Moreover, it gives an accurate idea about how much time it takes to adapt to a completely new place. As a result, a tourist does not hesitate to go to a place about which no information is available from anywhere.



Maria from Romania also said , it is of no use confining oneself to the four walls if it does not have a beautiful lake and sky overhead.



Many put up motivational posters on their desks or office walls to improve their work environment. Some watch motivational videos on YouTube.



But at some point all these things will be mixed with annoyance. Because these are repetitive activities. A man has more friends than the number of miles he has traveled on earth. This is noting puzzling.



Rather, those friends are not only acquaintances, but one can also get help from them in times of danger & difficulties.



A person who travels frequently is vast more experienced and knowledgeable than a person who travels once or twice a year.



Bengali speaking people are watching the video of Maria's life story in Comilla language on social media every day. Saiful's village home is in Khairabad village of Devidwar upazila in Cumilla district.



Saiful's parents - Mrs. Fariza Begum, former Headmistress of Devidwar Government Primary School and a teacher & Homeo Physician Dr. Md. Shafiqul Islam are permanent residents in Gomti area under Devidwar municipality.



In 2021, Saiful started a YouTube channel and Facebook page called Saiful World as a hobby. Maria's speaking in Cumilla's language and love for Bengali culture made her YouTube channel popular in no time.



He got 50 thousand subscribers in the first five months which has shot up to 80 thousand while the number of followers on Facebook page is more than 190 thousand.



Their videos have been viewed 50 million times on YouTube alone. Their most popular videos on Facebook are over 6 million and each video has an average of 1 to 5 million views.



