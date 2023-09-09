Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Autumn wardrobe with ‘Poetic allure’

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Life & Style Desk

Autumn wardrobe with ‘Poetic allure’

Autumn wardrobe with ‘Poetic allure’

Le Reve, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands in Bangladesh, has unveiled its fresh 'Fall '23 collection'. The collection emanates a poetic aesthetic, skillfully intertwining indigenous designs with carefully chosen prints and trends from the international fashion arena.

Monnujan Nargis, Chief Executive Officer of Le Reve, states, "Le Reve curates new themes each season. The core theme of the Fall '23 collection is 'Poetic.' A global shift towards embracing tranquility is observable in this collection.

People are acknowledging the significance of tender contemplation on life, solitary moments, serenity, and prioritizing mental well-being.

This global shift in perspective finds its reflection in fashion through hues, prints, and motifs. With this vision, we have adorned this autumn collection with a poetic allure."

The prevailing hue that graces the sky just before rainfall, a greyish-blue shade, takes center stage as the emotional anchor of this collection.

Autumn wardrobe with ‘Poetic allure’

Autumn wardrobe with ‘Poetic allure’

Primary colors are harmonized to complement this tone. The foundational palette comprises Hazelnut Brown, Light Olive, Dark Fawn, Light Mustard, Cherry, Brick Red, Peach, Powder Rose, Beige, Water Mark, Dark Water Mark, Grey-Blue, Light Ash, Taupe, Meadow, Cinnamon, and Teak Wood.

In the realm of print stories, Le Reve has chosen soothing and nostalgic narratives. Monnujan Nargis remarks, "The two most sought-after prints for the fall season are checks and stripes.

For checks, we have opted for a nostalgic pattern that evokes childhood reminiscence. Stripes showcase rhythmic variations, with warm and cool tones alternating in these evenly spaced lines.

She continues, "Patchwork on sleeves, hemlines, and plackets takes the spotlight as a top trend this season. We've incorporated patchwork-printed garments into two narratives: 'patchwork-inspired print with tribal vibe' and 'the vintage floral patch.' Geometric motifs find recurrence in another charming print story.

Notably, block print has emerged as a prominent trend in the international fall fashion landscape. Le Reve introduces two block-inspired print stories named 'Painterly and 'Tonal Block.'

The 'Heirloom Floral' Print Story bedecks itself with painterly floral patterns, depicting flowers blossoming across the prairie in a striped arrangement.

Vacation vibes have emerged in the print story named Cityscape. Not only physical but also mental health is equally important for everyone.

Mental Health Matters is another uniquely organized print story to deliver this message. These print stories grace the attires of women, men, and children alike."

Fusing global trends with indigenous designs stands as one of Le Reve's signatures, and this collection is no exception.

Monnujan Nargis adds, "Relaxed sleeves, flowing hems, and understated accessories form the essence of this collection. Loose-fitting and dramatic sleeves take the forefront this time.

An array of styles including thick puff, kaftan cut, lantern, bishop, ruffle, patchwork, and smoked sleeves accompany the classic bell sleeves. Neckline designs vary from scoop, mock and mandarin to shirt collars.

The hemline finds a more flowy expression through elongated and asymmetric cuts, layers, ruffles, gathers, and pleat-enhanced designs.

Beyond that, Le Reve's exclusive label 'Nargisus' enhances the party styles with cords, tassels, pintucks, sheer layers, embroidery, and karchupi.

Additionally, three distinct capsules featuring blazers, denim wear, and soft tailoring are set to launch shortly."




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Autumn wardrobe with ‘Poetic allure’
Hariali Kebab
Peswari Malai Kebab
Pentonic Pens makes a grand debut in Bangladesh
Health benefits of cloves
Fever: Is it dengue or something else?
Stay graceful with Autumn party wear
Chicken Cordon Blue


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft