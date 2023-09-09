Autumn wardrobe with ‘Poetic allure’



Additionally, three distinct capsules featuring blazers, denim wear, and soft tailoring are set to launch shortly." Le Reve, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands in Bangladesh, has unveiled its fresh 'Fall '23 collection'. The collection emanates a poetic aesthetic, skillfully intertwining indigenous designs with carefully chosen prints and trends from the international fashion arena.Monnujan Nargis, Chief Executive Officer of Le Reve, states, "Le Reve curates new themes each season. The core theme of the Fall '23 collection is 'Poetic.' A global shift towards embracing tranquility is observable in this collection.People are acknowledging the significance of tender contemplation on life, solitary moments, serenity, and prioritizing mental well-being.This global shift in perspective finds its reflection in fashion through hues, prints, and motifs. With this vision, we have adorned this autumn collection with a poetic allure."The prevailing hue that graces the sky just before rainfall, a greyish-blue shade, takes center stage as the emotional anchor of this collection.Primary colors are harmonized to complement this tone. The foundational palette comprises Hazelnut Brown, Light Olive, Dark Fawn, Light Mustard, Cherry, Brick Red, Peach, Powder Rose, Beige, Water Mark, Dark Water Mark, Grey-Blue, Light Ash, Taupe, Meadow, Cinnamon, and Teak Wood.In the realm of print stories, Le Reve has chosen soothing and nostalgic narratives. Monnujan Nargis remarks, "The two most sought-after prints for the fall season are checks and stripes.For checks, we have opted for a nostalgic pattern that evokes childhood reminiscence. Stripes showcase rhythmic variations, with warm and cool tones alternating in these evenly spaced lines.She continues, "Patchwork on sleeves, hemlines, and plackets takes the spotlight as a top trend this season. We've incorporated patchwork-printed garments into two narratives: 'patchwork-inspired print with tribal vibe' and 'the vintage floral patch.' Geometric motifs find recurrence in another charming print story.Notably, block print has emerged as a prominent trend in the international fall fashion landscape. Le Reve introduces two block-inspired print stories named 'Painterly and 'Tonal Block.'The 'Heirloom Floral' Print Story bedecks itself with painterly floral patterns, depicting flowers blossoming across the prairie in a striped arrangement.Vacation vibes have emerged in the print story named Cityscape. Not only physical but also mental health is equally important for everyone.Mental Health Matters is another uniquely organized print story to deliver this message. These print stories grace the attires of women, men, and children alike."Fusing global trends with indigenous designs stands as one of Le Reve's signatures, and this collection is no exception.Monnujan Nargis adds, "Relaxed sleeves, flowing hems, and understated accessories form the essence of this collection. Loose-fitting and dramatic sleeves take the forefront this time.An array of styles including thick puff, kaftan cut, lantern, bishop, ruffle, patchwork, and smoked sleeves accompany the classic bell sleeves. Neckline designs vary from scoop, mock and mandarin to shirt collars.The hemline finds a more flowy expression through elongated and asymmetric cuts, layers, ruffles, gathers, and pleat-enhanced designs.Beyond that, Le Reve's exclusive label 'Nargisus' enhances the party styles with cords, tassels, pintucks, sheer layers, embroidery, and karchupi.Additionally, three distinct capsules featuring blazers, denim wear, and soft tailoring are set to launch shortly."