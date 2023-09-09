Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 9 September, 2023, 4:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Hariali Kebab

Published : Saturday, 9 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Chef Ponir Hossain Owner Kebab Express Mirpur

Hariali Kebab

Hariali Kebab

Ingredients:
v    400 gm boneless chicken breast
v    3 tbsp thick curd
v    2 tsp lemon juice
v    1 cup coriander leaves
v    1 cup mint leaves
v    1/2 cup methi leaves (fenugreek) chopped
v    1/2 cup spinach leaves, chopped
v    1-1/2 inch ginger piece
v    6-8 cloves garlic
v    4-5 green chilies thinly chopped
v    1/2 tsp red chili powder
v    2 tsp tsp coriander powder
v    1-1/2  tsp garam masala powder
v    1 tsp butter
v    2 tbsp cooking oil
v    Salt to taste
v    Bamboo skewer stick/sathe sticks to grill

Hariali Kebab

Hariali Kebab

Method:
1.    Wash the chicken breast and cut into medium size chunks. Apply salt, butter, lemon juice and red chilli powder on the chicken pieces and keep aside for 10-15 minutes.

2.    In the meantime, chop the methi leaves thinly, boil in little amount of water and drain aside. Combine the boiled methi, spinach, coriander-mint leaves, ginger, garlic and green chilies. Grind into a smooth paste.

3.    Now add curd and spices in ground paste of leaves and coat the chicken pieces very well in it. Cover the marinated chicken and keep it aside at least for 20 minutes, so that chicken gets the aroma and flavors of green paste and spices.

4.    Soak the wooden skewers in normal water for about 4-5 minutes. Apply some oil on the skewers and arrange the pieces of chicken onto the skewers. Spread some more oil on top of the chicken pieces.

5.    Preheat the oven at degrees 350F for 5 minutes and place the skewers in the oven. Leave to grill for about 15-18 minutes.

6.    Keep checking and turn the skewer sticks to cook evenly from all the sides. Grill till the kabab is well done. Remove the kabab from the skewers and arrange on the serving plate. Serve hot with lemon wedges, cabbage kachumber and spicy green chutney.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Autumn wardrobe with ‘Poetic allure’
Hariali Kebab
Peswari Malai Kebab
Pentonic Pens makes a grand debut in Bangladesh
Health benefits of cloves
Fever: Is it dengue or something else?
Stay graceful with Autumn party wear
Chicken Cordon Blue


Latest News
Abducted third-grader's body recovered after two days in Tangail
Had productive deliberations with Sheikh Hasina: Modi tweets
Kabiraj slaughtered in N'ganj
Reserve day only for India-Pakistan makes Hathurusingha surprised
Debate helps create intellect-driven society: Hasan
SAFF U-16: Bangladesh set to play final against India
Global powers use Bangladesh as proving ground for supremacy: Fakhrul
Habiganj road mishap: Death toll rises to 4
Student hacked dead in Narsingdi clash, three held
Eyeing possible political role, Hasina's daughter Saima joins her mother at G20 meet
Most Read News
Multi-disciplinary approach to education
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Challenges looming over Bangladesh economy
Sacked DAG Imran takes shelter at US Embassy in Dhaka with family
PM Hasina gets red carpet welcome after reaching New Delhi
DAG Imran dismissed: Law Minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
Are street vendors in Bangladesh entrepreneurs or self-employed?
American Education Fair held at Premier University
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft