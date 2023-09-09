

Hariali Kebab

v 400 gm boneless chicken breast

v 3 tbsp thick curd

v 2 tsp lemon juice

v 1 cup coriander leaves

v 1/2 cup methi leaves (fenugreek) chopped

v 1/2 cup spinach leaves, chopped

v 1-1/2 inch ginger piece

v 6-8 cloves garlic

v 4-5 green chilies thinly chopped

v 1/2 tsp red chili powder

v 2 tsp tsp coriander powder

v 1-1/2 tsp garam masala powder

v 1 tsp butter

v 2 tbsp cooking oil

v Salt to taste

v Bamboo skewer stick/sathe sticks to grill



1. Wash the chicken breast and cut into medium size chunks. Apply salt, butter, lemon juice and red chilli powder on the chicken pieces and keep aside for 10-15 minutes.



2. In the meantime, chop the methi leaves thinly, boil in little amount of water and drain aside. Combine the boiled methi, spinach, coriander-mint leaves, ginger, garlic and green chilies. Grind into a smooth paste.



3. Now add curd and spices in ground paste of leaves and coat the chicken pieces very well in it. Cover the marinated chicken and keep it aside at least for 20 minutes, so that chicken gets the aroma and flavors of green paste and spices.



4. Soak the wooden skewers in normal water for about 4-5 minutes. Apply some oil on the skewers and arrange the pieces of chicken onto the skewers. Spread some more oil on top of the chicken pieces.



5. Preheat the oven at degrees 350F for 5 minutes and place the skewers in the oven. Leave to grill for about 15-18 minutes.



6. Keep checking and turn the skewer sticks to cook evenly from all the sides. Grill till the kabab is well done. Remove the kabab from the skewers and arrange on the serving plate. Serve hot with lemon wedges, cabbage kachumber and spicy green chutney.



