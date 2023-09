Peswari Malai Kebab

v Full Cream 1 cup.

v Yogurt 1 cup.

v White peeper powder 2 tea spoon.

v Oil 1 cup.

v Salt to taste.

v Milk powder 1/2 cup.

v Nut pest 1/2 cup.

v Boneless chicken breast 1 kg.



Method:

1. Cut the chicken medium cubes.



2. Mix all spices together .



3. Keep the marinade chicken in chiller fridge for 4 hours.



4. Take the kebab skewer and put it into grill. Cook both sides for 3 minits.



5. Serve with Paratha , vegetable, naan and salad.



