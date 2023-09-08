Video
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:17 PM
Home Front Page

5 killed in road accidents

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent


At least five people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Satkhira and Pabna on Thursday.

A man as well as his son was killed and his wife injured after a bus hit their motorcycle at Assasuni upazila in Satkhira district on Thursday.
The deceased were identified as Subrata Sarker Bappi, 32, a resident of Bolabaria village in the upazila, and his son Pabitra Sarkar Turja, 4, and the injured is Shyamoli Sarker, wife of Bappi.

Locals said a bus hit a motorcycle from the opposite direction in Kerani crossing area on Thursday afternoon, leaving its two riders dead on the spot and another injured. The injured was taken to Assasuni Upazila Health Complex.

Meanwhile, police detained the bus driver and seized the bus in this regard, said Assasuni Police Station Officer-in-Charge Biswajit Adhikary.

Legal action will be taken against the driver, he added.

Our Pabna Correspondent added three people were killed and three others were injured after a bus crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Tebunia farm area of Pabna Sadar upazila on Thursday.

The deceased were Rifat Al Sifat, 21, of Juna Ramchandrapur area of Sujanagar upazila and Rumman, 20, of Mohela area of Chatmohar upazila of the district. Sifat was a student in the Economics department of Khulna University.

Jahangir Hossain, Sub-Inspector of Pakshi Highway Police Station, said the incident happened on the Pabna-Ishurdi Highway when a bus of 'Rabbi Paribahan' hit the auto-rickshaw around 11:15am, leaving two people dead on the spot.

The injured were taken to Pabna General Hospital for treatment. Police have seized the bus but its driver and helper fled the scene after the incident, SI Jahangir said.




