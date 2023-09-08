World leaders start arriving New Delhi to attend G20 Summit







Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu have already arrived in the national capital of India to attend the mega event, which the country is going to organize for the first time.



However, several heads of state and government including Mexican and EU delegation arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to sources concerned, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive in the city on Friday.



Diplomatic sources said Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina will arrive at Palam Airport on Friday afternoon from where she will be taken to hotel The Grand Delhi. She is likely to deliver her speech at the second session of G20 Summit on Saturday.



Apart from attending the G20 Summit and holding bilateral talks with Modi, Sheikh Hasina will also hold bilateral talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Argentina Akberto Angel Fernandez and President of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.



It is expected that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also hold bilateral talks with President of UAE Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. She will depart New Delhi on Sunday afternoon.



Besides, all necessary preparations have already been put in place in the New Delhi airport to welcome the guests and delegates of the G20 Summit, with facilities like the international ceremonial lounge, special immigration counters, waterfalls, expressive hoardings and illuminated G20 logos.



Special corridors have been prepared for the entry and exit of foreign dignitaries, aiming to ensure a seamless and exceptional experience.



During his India visit, the US President will stay at hotel ITC Maurya while UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German delegation at Shangri La Hotel, Chinese PM Li Qiang at Taj Hotel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Lalit Hotel, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanesia at Imperial Hotel and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will stay at hotel The Grand Delhi.



President of France Emmanuel Macron will stay hotel The Claridges while delegation from Italy will stay at hotel Hayatt Regency Delhi.



Meanwhile, security measurers have been tightened while security personnel were seen taking positions at all strategic points in the capital city to ensure full proof-security of the dignitaries attending the mega event of the world's major economic group.



The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered a "Controlled Zone" from tomorrow morning till Sunday, according to a gazette notification of Delhi government.



As part of security plan, Indian Air Force fighter planes will be on standby and the airspace over the national capital will be monitored for all suspicious activity, including unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.



All cloud kitchens, commercial establishments, markets, food delivery, and commercial delivery services will be shut from tomorrow to Sunday. Deliveries from services like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon and Flipkart will not be allowed in the controlled zone, but those of medicines and essential items will.



Besides, Delhi has undergone an impressive makeover in the run up of the summit as key streets right from the Indiara Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) adorned with giant thematic G20 logo, welcome billboards and artworks blending Indian culture with modernity to greet the world leaders.



Authorities have planted nearly 7 lakh flowering and foliage plants in different plants of Delhi while over 100 sculptures and 150 fountains with different designs have been installed at various locations to give the city an aesthetic look. �BSS



NEW DELHI, Sept 7: As India is all set to host the 18th G20 Summit after months of preparation, world leaders have started arriving in New Delhi to attend the global event beginning Saturday.Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu have already arrived in the national capital of India to attend the mega event, which the country is going to organize for the first time.However, several heads of state and government including Mexican and EU delegation arrived in New Delhi on Thursday.According to sources concerned, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will arrive in the city on Friday.Diplomatic sources said Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina will arrive at Palam Airport on Friday afternoon from where she will be taken to hotel The Grand Delhi. She is likely to deliver her speech at the second session of G20 Summit on Saturday.Apart from attending the G20 Summit and holding bilateral talks with Modi, Sheikh Hasina will also hold bilateral talks with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Argentina Akberto Angel Fernandez and President of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.It is expected that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also hold bilateral talks with President of UAE Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. She will depart New Delhi on Sunday afternoon.Besides, all necessary preparations have already been put in place in the New Delhi airport to welcome the guests and delegates of the G20 Summit, with facilities like the international ceremonial lounge, special immigration counters, waterfalls, expressive hoardings and illuminated G20 logos.Special corridors have been prepared for the entry and exit of foreign dignitaries, aiming to ensure a seamless and exceptional experience.During his India visit, the US President will stay at hotel ITC Maurya while UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German delegation at Shangri La Hotel, Chinese PM Li Qiang at Taj Hotel, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Lalit Hotel, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanesia at Imperial Hotel and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will stay at hotel The Grand Delhi.President of France Emmanuel Macron will stay hotel The Claridges while delegation from Italy will stay at hotel Hayatt Regency Delhi.Meanwhile, security measurers have been tightened while security personnel were seen taking positions at all strategic points in the capital city to ensure full proof-security of the dignitaries attending the mega event of the world's major economic group.The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered a "Controlled Zone" from tomorrow morning till Sunday, according to a gazette notification of Delhi government.As part of security plan, Indian Air Force fighter planes will be on standby and the airspace over the national capital will be monitored for all suspicious activity, including unmanned aerial vehicles and drones.All cloud kitchens, commercial establishments, markets, food delivery, and commercial delivery services will be shut from tomorrow to Sunday. Deliveries from services like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon and Flipkart will not be allowed in the controlled zone, but those of medicines and essential items will.Besides, Delhi has undergone an impressive makeover in the run up of the summit as key streets right from the Indiara Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) adorned with giant thematic G20 logo, welcome billboards and artworks blending Indian culture with modernity to greet the world leaders.Authorities have planted nearly 7 lakh flowering and foliage plants in different plants of Delhi while over 100 sculptures and 150 fountains with different designs have been installed at various locations to give the city an aesthetic look. �BSS