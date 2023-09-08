Judgement against Odikar executives deferred







Thursday was fixed for delivering the judgement, however the judgement day was deferred as the verdict copy was not ready for delivery.



Judge AM Julfiker Hayet of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal set the new date and now it will be delivered on September 14.

Earlier on August 24, the Tribunal had fixed Thursday for pronouncing the verdict on completion of arguments from both the prosecution and the defence.



The case was filed on August 10 in 2013 for publishing a false report and doctored photos that claimed 61 Hefazat men were killed in the police crackdown on a Hefazat-e Islam rally in the capital.



According to a report published on Odhikar's website, 61 people were killed on the night of May 5, 2013 in a late-night raid by law and order forces to evacuate workers of the Hefazat-e-Islam from a grand rally held at Shapla Chattar in the capital's Motijheel. But the government stance was that no one was killed on that night.



On August 10 in 2013, the police filed a general diary against Odhikar with Gulshan Police Station alleging that the report was fabricated.



On September 4 of that year, the police filed charge sheet against Adilur Rahman Khan and Nasiruddin under the Information and Communication Technology Act, on charges of falsehood and distortion of information.



Section 57 of the ICT Act was dropped from the Digital Security Act 2018.



Charges were framed in the case on January 8, 2014. The proceedings were suspended on January 22 of that year by the order of the High Court. The trial of the case began on September 12 in 2021.



