US wants to see Bangladeshis' 'aspirations' fully realised: US official

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

The United States has said they want to see the aspirations of the Bangladeshi people fully realised while the country will consistently try to champion those aspirations.

"We support the need for free and fair elections. Nothing's changed about that," said NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communi-cation John Kirby in a media briefing in Washington, DC on September 6.

He said that they obviously support democratic institutions in Bangladesh.

"We support the will of the Bangladeshi people," Kirby said.

The next national election in Bangladesh is scheduled to take place by January next year.

The government of Bangladesh is committed to a "free and fair" election while the Election Commission is taking preparations to that end.    �UNB



