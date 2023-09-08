Video
UN Asstt Secy General due tomorrow

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023
Diplomatic Correspondent

The United Nations assistant secretary-general and UNDP regional director for Asia and the Pacific, Kanni Wignaraja, will visit Bangladesh from September 9 to 12, an UNDP release said on Thursday.

During her visit, Kanni will go to Bhasan Char and Cox's Bazar to meet the Rohingya communities and witness the first-hand impact of UN-supported interventions within the Rohingya camps.

Kanni Wignaraja will also engage in high-level discussions with key government officials, including the Foreign Minister, the Speaker of the parliament, and the principal secretary of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

These meetings are vital for strengthening cooperation between UNDP and the Government of Bangladesh, as well as advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda in the region, the release added.



