

Interference of outsiders in BD's internal affairs not acceptable: Lavrov



"Every country has its own course of action and she has every right to choose her own path, outsiders have no scope to interfere," he told reporters at a joint press briefing at Hotel Intercontinental, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam were present.



Meanwhile, Lavrov, after a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart, said that Russia and Bangladesh were moving fast to use national currencies for trade payments and that the construction of Rooppur Power Plant would be completed on time.

Today we have noted that the first batch of nuclear fuel will arrive in Bangladesh in October," he said.



Lavrov arrived in Dhaka on Thursday, marking the first visit of a Russian Foreign Minister.



The Bangladesh Foreign Minister recalled the Russian role during the war and post-war rehabilitation with gratitude.



But the visit took place at a time when the Western countries kept Russia under pressure over the Ukraine invasion.



Due to sanctions, Russian ships could not carry goods for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and there were impediments in paying bills in dollar.



Even on the day of his arrival in Bangladesh before joining the G20 summit in New Delhi, 14 heads of Western diplomatic missions in Dhaka wrote an opinion piece in a local daily against Russia titled "Russia's war in Ukraine is reversing hard-won development gains and destroying global food security."

Lavrov arrived in Dhaka from Jakarta.



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received him at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.



Lavrov will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday morning. After that, he will pay respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhaonmondhi 32.



They also discussed export of LNG, food and fertiliser to Bangladesh.



Blaming western sanctions for a supply chain disruption, Lavrov said Dhaka and Moscow are working to address these issues to ensure that the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant receives its fuel by October.



"The two countries are also collaborating to find solutions for importing essential commodities from Russia to Bangladesh and currencies alternative to dollar are being explored for trade settlements," said the Russian Minister who arrived in Dhaka today on a two-day visit.



Bangladesh stands as Russia's second-largest trade partner in South Asia, and this trade relationship is expected to further strengthen over time, he added.



AK Abdul Momen mentioned that their discussions encompassed the Rohingya issue, bilateral trade and investment, the potential import of LNG from Russia, and the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine issue.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the interference of outsiders in Bangladesh's internal affairs is not "acceptable.""Every country has its own course of action and she has every right to choose her own path, outsiders have no scope to interfere," he told reporters at a joint press briefing at Hotel Intercontinental, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam were present.Meanwhile, Lavrov, after a bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart, said that Russia and Bangladesh were moving fast to use national currencies for trade payments and that the construction of Rooppur Power Plant would be completed on time.Today we have noted that the first batch of nuclear fuel will arrive in Bangladesh in October," he said.Lavrov arrived in Dhaka on Thursday, marking the first visit of a Russian Foreign Minister.The Bangladesh Foreign Minister recalled the Russian role during the war and post-war rehabilitation with gratitude.But the visit took place at a time when the Western countries kept Russia under pressure over the Ukraine invasion.Due to sanctions, Russian ships could not carry goods for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and there were impediments in paying bills in dollar.Even on the day of his arrival in Bangladesh before joining the G20 summit in New Delhi, 14 heads of Western diplomatic missions in Dhaka wrote an opinion piece in a local daily against Russia titled "Russia's war in Ukraine is reversing hard-won development gains and destroying global food security."Lavrov arrived in Dhaka from Jakarta.Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen received him at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.Lavrov will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday morning. After that, he will pay respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhaonmondhi 32.They also discussed export of LNG, food and fertiliser to Bangladesh.Blaming western sanctions for a supply chain disruption, Lavrov said Dhaka and Moscow are working to address these issues to ensure that the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant receives its fuel by October."The two countries are also collaborating to find solutions for importing essential commodities from Russia to Bangladesh and currencies alternative to dollar are being explored for trade settlements," said the Russian Minister who arrived in Dhaka today on a two-day visit.Bangladesh stands as Russia's second-largest trade partner in South Asia, and this trade relationship is expected to further strengthen over time, he added.AK Abdul Momen mentioned that their discussions encompassed the Rohingya issue, bilateral trade and investment, the potential import of LNG from Russia, and the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine issue.