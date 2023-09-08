Raushan welcomes Hasina-Modi meet in New Delhi







In a statement signed by Raushan's Political Secretary Golam Moshi, also member secretary of the central council preparation committee of Jatiya Party, the opposition leader hailed the Prime Minister for the scheduled meeting and the decision of the government to raise the Teesta water sharing issue in the two Prime Minister's meeting.



Raushan also expects that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would bring up the extension of Ganga River Treaty and fair distribution of water from 54 other common rivers.

She believes that these unsolved issues will be finally settled for mutual benefit of both the neighbouring countries.



The opposition leader also urged the Prime Minister to raise other bilateral issues such as bridging the Bangladesh-India trade gap, duty free access of Bangladesh products to India, smooth supply of food and essential items by Bangladeshi importers, removal of tariff barriers on Bangladesh products, increasing scholarships for Bangladesh students in Indian educational institutions, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from India.



The leaders of the two countries could also talk about how the two countries can work together to fight climate change and protect the environment, she said.



She also expressed her hope that the warm relations between the two countries will continue to improve in the days ahead for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of both countries.



Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Raushan Ershad, also chief patron of Jatiya Party, on Thursday hailed the scheduled meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi during the G20 Summit on September 8.In a statement signed by Raushan's Political Secretary Golam Moshi, also member secretary of the central council preparation committee of Jatiya Party, the opposition leader hailed the Prime Minister for the scheduled meeting and the decision of the government to raise the Teesta water sharing issue in the two Prime Minister's meeting.Raushan also expects that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would bring up the extension of Ganga River Treaty and fair distribution of water from 54 other common rivers.She believes that these unsolved issues will be finally settled for mutual benefit of both the neighbouring countries.The opposition leader also urged the Prime Minister to raise other bilateral issues such as bridging the Bangladesh-India trade gap, duty free access of Bangladesh products to India, smooth supply of food and essential items by Bangladeshi importers, removal of tariff barriers on Bangladesh products, increasing scholarships for Bangladesh students in Indian educational institutions, and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from India.The leaders of the two countries could also talk about how the two countries can work together to fight climate change and protect the environment, she said.She also expressed her hope that the warm relations between the two countries will continue to improve in the days ahead for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of both countries.