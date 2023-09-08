Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

20 dead, 2,689 hospitalised with dengue

Death toll approaches 700

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

20 dead, 2,689 hospitalised with dengue

20 dead, 2,689 hospitalised with dengue

Deaths from dengue now 691 with 20 more reported on Thursday.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the number of dengue fatalities in the country is nearing 700.

With twenty more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 691 this year.

During the period, 2,689 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 899 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,711 dengue patients, including 4,151 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,40,711 dengue cases and 1,30,309 recoveries this year.

Meanwhile, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.

"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," WHO said.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


5 killed in road accidents
World leaders start arriving New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
Judgement against Odikar executives deferred
Govt decries UN rights body's attempt to influence judicial process in BD
US wants to see Bangladeshis' 'aspirations' fully realised: US official
UN Asstt Secy General due tomorrow
Interference of outsiders in BD's internal affairs not acceptable: Lavrov
Raushan welcomes Hasina-Modi meet in New Delhi


Latest News
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson given 30 years for rapes
PM arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
Tigers face off Sri Lanka in another 'do or die' Asia Cup contest
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Gas supply to remain suspended in northern part of Dhaka Saturday
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Deputy Attorney General Imran dismissed from job: Law minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
SSC examinee 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Verdict against Odhikar's Adilur deferred to Sept 14
Bangladesh seeks Indonesia's support in capacity building
BNP announces Saturday's mass procession routes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Panchagarh
No more scholarship in primary schools
Father, son killed as bus hits motorcycle in Satkhira
SQC's lawyer Barrister Fakhrul sent to jail in burglary case
Child among 4 suffer bullet injuries in Munshiganj AL factional clash
Test run of train on Mawa-Bhanga route starts
Over 1.61 lakh die every year of tobacco-related diseases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft