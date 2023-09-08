

20 dead, 2,689 hospitalised with dengue



According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the number of dengue fatalities in the country is nearing 700.



With twenty more deaths from dengue in 24 hours till Thursday morning, the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh rose to 691 this year.

During the period, 2,689 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.



Of the new patients, 899 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.



A total of 9,711 dengue patients, including 4,151 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 1,40,711 dengue cases and 1,30,309 recoveries this year.



Meanwhile, the UN World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.



"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," WHO said. �UNB



