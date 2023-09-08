Fakhrul’s concern of imprisonment is to put pressure on govt: Quader







Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has voiced his concern of being imprisoned before media aiming to hide his offenses and put pressure on the government."Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed his concern of imprisonment in his speech given to media today. Fakhrul may have committed an offense, otherwise why would he express concern of jail," he said in a statement.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Fakhrul made this inappropriate statement before media to hide his offenses or influence judicial process and put pressure on the government.The government has no authority to detain innocent people and it is not harassing any innocent person too, he said."Judiciary of the country is independent. So, whoever found guilty should be brought to justice. All are equal before the law. No one's social or political identity will be considered here. The incumbent government is committed to establish the rule of law," the AL general secretary said.He said the ruling AL does not harass opposition party and dissident by filing cases or carrying out attacks on them.But, he said, the BNP-Jamaat cadres burned many innocent people alive, set public and private buildings and vehicles on fire, made the country's people detained through terrorism and committed criminal offences, and that is why law enforcing agencies have taken legal action against them. Quader said the helpless family members of the victims of the BNP arson attacks are still suffering from severe pain and that have the right to get justice.Fakhrul is trying to create confusion in the public mind by raising the so-called allegations of harassment citing the cases filed opposition leaders and activists, he said.The road transport minister said under the undisputed leadership of the greatest Bangalee of all times, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the AL achieved the independence of Bangladesh through the great liberation war. The AL has always led the struggle for people's rights and has played a leading role in consolidating democracy in this country, he said. �BSS