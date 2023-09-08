|
No pressure over next nat’l polls: IGP
|
Habiganj, Sept 7: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Thursday said he is feeling no international pressure over upcoming national polls.
"Once there were menace of militancy and terrorism in the country. The situation was brought under complete control through the earnest effort of Bangladesh Police. I believe, we can tackle any challenge regarding law and order during the upcoming national polls through our ability," he said.