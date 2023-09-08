No pressure over next nat’l polls: IGP





Habiganj, Sept 7: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Thursday said he is feeling no international pressure over upcoming national polls."Once there were menace of militancy and terrorism in the country. The situation was brought under complete control through the earnest effort of Bangladesh Police. I believe, we can tackle any challenge regarding law and order during the upcoming national polls through our ability," he said.The IGP said this while talking to newsmen after inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner at the office of Habiganj Superintendant of Police (SP) Thursday noon.