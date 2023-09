Panchagarh, Sep, 7: A Bangladeshi young man was allegedly shot to death by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Mominpara border in Panchagarh sadar upazila early Thursday.



Panchagarh, Sep, 7: A Bangladeshi young man was allegedly shot to death by the members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Mominpara border in Panchagarh sadar upazila early Thursday.The deceased was Nur Alam, 30, son of Abdul Zabbar, a resident of Nur Nagar Bakshipara village under Boda upazila.According to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), BSF members opened fire on some Bangladesh nationals who were trying to cross the border from India at Monipara early in the morning. Nur Alam died on the spot. Later, BSF members left Nur Alam's body near a tea garden at Momin Para.