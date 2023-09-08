Barrister Fakhrul, 2 others sent to jail







Police produced the trio before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand each. A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Barrister Fakhrul Islam and two others to jail in a theft case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ali Haider passed the order after hearing on two petitions- bail and remand prayers. The accused Barrister Fakhrul Islam is convicted in a case filed for leaking draft verdict in the war crimes trial against his client Salauddin Quader Chowdhury.Police produced the trio before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand each.