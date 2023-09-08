Govt working to throw Dr Yunus in jail: Fakhrul





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Thursday that the government "is working to throw Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus in jail."



He made the comment at a discussion hosted by pro-BNP student leaders of DUCSU and All Party Students Unity (APSU) of the 90s to unveil the cover of a book written by Aman Ullah Aman on mass uprising of the 90s against autocratic ruler Lt Gen HM Ershad, at Dhaka Reporters Unity auditorium

Former Vice President of DUCSU, Aman Ullah Aman is a member of the advisory council of the BNP Chairperson.

Fakhrul described Dr Yunus as the only Bangladeshi Nobel Laureate.



A minister of the incumbent government revealed the government's move to imprison Dr Yunus by saying that even the US President had to go to jail.This government does not know how to show minimum respect to honourable people, he added.



Fakhrul said that the charges brought against the ex-US president and Dr Yunus are not similar. The government is trying to send Dr Yunus to prison out of vengence.



Replying to ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment, "BNP is trying to play an evil game for political gains by making Prof Muhammad Yunus an issue." Fakhrul said, "We have no need to depend on Dr Yunus. We're completely relying on the people of this country. We believe that the people of this country are the source of all power and the people will establish their government to change their destiny."

