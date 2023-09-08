Video
Friday, 8 September, 2023
Home Back Page

Natore-4 by-polls on October 11

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

By-election in Natore-4 constituency (Baraigram and Gurudaspur) will be held on October 11, the Election Commission (EC) announced on Thursday.

The Parliament Secretariat declared the seat vacant  following death of valiant freedom fighter Prof Abdul Kuddus, MP, who died on August 30, at a hospital in the capital. September 17, will be the last date for submission of nomination papers, which would be scrutinised on  September 18.

After the 23rd meeting of the Election Commission held on Thursday, EC Secretary Jahangir Alam said that  last date of withdrawal of candidature will be September 25.

He said that symbols will be allocated also on September 25. The EC secretary said that the voting will take place manually using ballot paper and that no close circuit cameras would be used in polling centres to monitor voting.



