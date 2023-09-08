|
EC Rasheda, Secy Mahbub hospitalised
Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 134
Election Commissioner (EC) Begum Rasheda Chowdhury and Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain have been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital in Dhaka with physical illness.
Hospital sources said Cabinet Secretary Mahbub was admitted to the hospital around 10:05am on Thursday as he has been suffering from fever and cough. The secretary is now undergoing treatment at Cabin No 411 but he has not been affected by dengue.