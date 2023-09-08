EC Rasheda, Secy Mahbub hospitalised





Election Commissioner (EC) Begum Rasheda Chowdhury and Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain have been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital in Dhaka with physical illness.



Hospital sources said Cabinet Secretary Mahbub was admitted to the hospital around 10:05am on Thursday as he has been suffering from fever and cough. The secretary is now undergoing treatment at Cabin No 411 but he has not been affected by dengue.





Election Commissioner (EC) Begum Rasheda Chowdhury and Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain have been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital in Dhaka with physical illness.Hospital sources said Cabinet Secretary Mahbub was admitted to the hospital around 10:05am on Thursday as he has been suffering from fever and cough. The secretary is now undergoing treatment at Cabin No 411 but he has not been affected by dengue.Besides, EC Rashed was admitted to the hospital with fever around 12 noon and she is being treated at Cabin No. 412 of the same block, the BSMMU sources said.