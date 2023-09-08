Video
Dhaka, Islamabad can cooperate in agri research, PM tells Pak envoy

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said Bangladesh and Pakistan can engage in various sectors including agriculture for their mutual benefits.

"This is the age of new generations and there might be cooperation between the Agriculture Research Centers of the two countries in the areas of agriculture research," the prime minister told outgoing High Commissioner of Pakistan Imran Ahmed Siddiqi who made a farewell call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on. Hasina told the envoy that her government has been working for the socio-economic development of the country and put highest efforts on agriculture sector to this end.

She mentioned that efforts are being made on agriculture research to increase production and hoped that this will yield highly positive results.

She thanked the Pakistan high commissioner for his successful tenure in Bangladesh. During the meeting, the Pakistani envoy  highly praised Bangladesh's tremendous success in socio-economic field saying that the development is visible.

Siddiqi said that the people of Bangladesh are very enterprising and the people of Pakistan have goodwill for them.    �UNB



