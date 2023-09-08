Video
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:14 PM
Home Back Page

President seeks urgent global action to solve Rohingya issue

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

JAKARTA, Sept 7: President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Thursday sought urgent global actions to find durable solutions to the Rohingya issue as any delay in safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation of displaced Myanmar nationals may put the entire region at risk.

"It is the collective responsibility of the international community to find a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis in its place of origin in Myanmar," he said.

The President was speaking at the opening session of the "18th East Asia Summit (EAS)" on the sidelines of 43rd ASEAN Summit at Jakarta Convention Centre (JCC) here.

He said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sheltered 1.2 million forcibly displaced people from Myanmar on humanitarian ground . . . (But) further delay to commence safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation and shortage of humanitarian support may put the entire region at risk."

The Head of State also said even in the 7th year, no solution to the Rohingya issue was sight.

Chair of the ASEAN summit and Indonesian President Joko Widodo presided over the "East Asia Summit" as heads of state and government of different countries, secretary general of ASEAN, ministers and heads of delegation from member states and dialogue partners were present.

President Shahabuddin congratulated the ASEAN chair for commendably steering the organisation and extending warm hospitality to him and his entourage members in Jakarta, expressing desire to enhance relations with ASEAN and institutionalize it by becoming ASEAN's Sectoral Dialogue partner.

He said there are many sectors including trade, investment, trans-national security issues, climate change where ASEAN and Bangladesh can cooperate.

He added: "If we get ASEAN's Sectoral Dialogue Partner status, there would be mutual benefits in many areas through increased economic cooperation, access to regional markets, enhanced regional security cooperation, strengthened regional integration, cultural and people-to-people exchanges."    �BSS



