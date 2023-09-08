5th International Conference of Physics starts at CUET







The two-day conference will feature 4 key-note speeches, 14 invited speeches and 112 papers by researchers in 14 technical sessions and 57 papers in 1 poster session. This year's theme of the conference is Physics Research for the Emerging Future.



Bangladesh Accreditation Board Chairman Professor Mesbahuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the conference.

Professor Mesbahuddin Ahmed said, 'The development of Bangladesh is being completed at a rapid pace due to the welfare of science and technology. The progress of the 4th industrial revolution is not possible without the role of physics. Such international conferences create an environment for scientists and researchers from different countries to work together.



Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam presented as guest of honor and Dean of Engineering and Technology Faculty Professor Dr Sunil Dhar presented as special guest at the conference.



Conference presided over by Professor Swapan Kumar Roy, Conference Chair and Head of Department of Physics.



CHATTOGRAM, September 07: The 5th International Conference on Physics for Sustainable Development & Technology (ICPSDT-2023) starts Thursday on the latest progress in physics education and research under the title Physics Research for Emerging Future organized by the Department of Physics at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET).The two-day conference will feature 4 key-note speeches, 14 invited speeches and 112 papers by researchers in 14 technical sessions and 57 papers in 1 poster session. This year's theme of the conference is Physics Research for the Emerging Future.Bangladesh Accreditation Board Chairman Professor Mesbahuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the conference.Professor Mesbahuddin Ahmed said, 'The development of Bangladesh is being completed at a rapid pace due to the welfare of science and technology. The progress of the 4th industrial revolution is not possible without the role of physics. Such international conferences create an environment for scientists and researchers from different countries to work together.Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam presented as guest of honor and Dean of Engineering and Technology Faculty Professor Dr Sunil Dhar presented as special guest at the conference.Conference presided over by Professor Swapan Kumar Roy, Conference Chair and Head of Department of Physics.