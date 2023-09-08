Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

5th International Conference of Physics starts at CUET

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, September 07: The 5th International Conference on Physics for Sustainable Development & Technology (ICPSDT-2023) starts Thursday on the latest progress in physics education and research under the title Physics Research for Emerging Future organized by the Department of Physics at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET).

The two-day conference will feature 4 key-note speeches, 14 invited speeches and 112 papers by researchers in 14 technical sessions and 57 papers in 1 poster session. This year's theme of the conference is Physics Research for the Emerging Future.

Bangladesh Accreditation Board Chairman Professor Mesbahuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the conference.

Professor Mesbahuddin Ahmed said, 'The development of Bangladesh is being completed at a rapid pace due to the welfare of science and technology. The progress of the 4th industrial revolution is not possible without the role of physics. Such international conferences create an environment for scientists and researchers from different countries to work together.

Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam presented as guest of honor and Dean of Engineering and Technology Faculty Professor Dr Sunil Dhar presented as special guest at the conference.

Conference presided over by Professor Swapan Kumar Roy, Conference Chair and Head of Department of Physics.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Prof Haseena Khan becomes UGC member
5th International Conference of Physics starts at CUET
American Education Fair held at Premier University
Death anniv
3 Sramik League activists stabbed over ‘intra-party feud’ in Natore
Road accident claims life of JU student  in Pabna
Razzaque urges int’l community to work together to build hunger-free world
Six members of a gambling ring held in Sirajganj: RAB


Latest News
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson given 30 years for rapes
PM arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
Tigers face off Sri Lanka in another 'do or die' Asia Cup contest
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Gas supply to remain suspended in northern part of Dhaka Saturday
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Deputy Attorney General Imran dismissed from job: Law minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
SSC examinee 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Verdict against Odhikar's Adilur deferred to Sept 14
Bangladesh seeks Indonesia's support in capacity building
BNP announces Saturday's mass procession routes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Panchagarh
No more scholarship in primary schools
Father, son killed as bus hits motorcycle in Satkhira
SQC's lawyer Barrister Fakhrul sent to jail in burglary case
Test run of train on Mawa-Bhanga route starts
Child among 4 suffer bullet injuries in Munshiganj AL factional clash
Over 1.61 lakh die every year of tobacco-related diseases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft