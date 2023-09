American Education Fair held at Premier University

These universities are Canisius University, Cascadia College, Drexel University, Emporia State University, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Iowa State University of Science and Technology, John Hopkins University, Louisiana Tech University, Northeastern University, Nova Scotia. Southeastern University, Old Dominion University, Pacific Oaks College, Seattle Central Community College, State University of New York at Albany, State University of New York at Buffalo, Trine University, University of Cincinnati, University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Michigan Flint, University of Missouri- Columbia, University of New Haven, University of Oregon, University of Utah, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Youngstown State University.



Prospective students seeking admission in the universities and their parents also participated in this fair.

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 7: An education fair was held at Premier University Chattogram with the participation of 26 American universities on Thursday.These universities are Canisius University, Cascadia College, Drexel University, Emporia State University, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Iowa State University of Science and Technology, John Hopkins University, Louisiana Tech University, Northeastern University, Nova Scotia. Southeastern University, Old Dominion University, Pacific Oaks College, Seattle Central Community College, State University of New York at Albany, State University of New York at Buffalo, Trine University, University of Cincinnati, University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Michigan Flint, University of Missouri- Columbia, University of New Haven, University of Oregon, University of Utah, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Youngstown State University.Prospective students seeking admission in the universities and their parents also participated in this fair.