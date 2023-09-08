Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 8 September, 2023, 2:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Death anniv

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Observer Desk

Death anniv

Death anniv

Today is the 6th death anniversary of Shaafi Hossain Chisty Yousha. He died in 2017 at United Hospital due to Dengue fever shock syndrome.

His father Sajjad Hossain Chisty is a journalist and member of Awami League central subcommittee Information and Research. Shaafi Hossain Chisty Yousha was the only beloved son of Sajjad Hossain Chisty.

On the occasion of his death anniversary a prayer ceremony, quran katam and feast for unprivileged have been arranged at Rampura and his village Comilla. Everyone is requested to attend this program.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Prof Haseena Khan becomes UGC member
5th International Conference of Physics starts at CUET
American Education Fair held at Premier University
Death anniv
3 Sramik League activists stabbed over ‘intra-party feud’ in Natore
Road accident claims life of JU student  in Pabna
Razzaque urges int’l community to work together to build hunger-free world
Six members of a gambling ring held in Sirajganj: RAB


Latest News
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson given 30 years for rapes
PM arrives in New Delhi to attend G20 Summit
Tigers face off Sri Lanka in another 'do or die' Asia Cup contest
District Jamaat Ameer among 5 detained in Moulvibazar
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Gas supply to remain suspended in northern part of Dhaka Saturday
Couple found dead in Hajiganj
Deputy Attorney General Imran dismissed from job: Law minister
Russian Foreign Minister calls on PM Sheikh Hasina
SSC examinee 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
Most Read News
Verdict against Odhikar's Adilur deferred to Sept 14
Bangladesh seeks Indonesia's support in capacity building
BNP announces Saturday's mass procession routes
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Panchagarh
No more scholarship in primary schools
Father, son killed as bus hits motorcycle in Satkhira
SQC's lawyer Barrister Fakhrul sent to jail in burglary case
Test run of train on Mawa-Bhanga route starts
Child among 4 suffer bullet injuries in Munshiganj AL factional clash
Over 1.61 lakh die every year of tobacco-related diseases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft