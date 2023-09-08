3 Sramik League activists stabbed over ‘intra-party feud’ in Natore







NATORE, Sept 7: Three activists of Sramik League were stabbed reportedly over intra-party feud in Natore town on Thursday.Witnesses said, a group of youths entered the Sramik League office in Chakbaiddanath area of the town around 2:00pm and stabbed Chanchal,32,Al Amin,22 and Swapan Sheikh,30. Later the victims were rescued and admitted to Natore Sadar Hospital.Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of sadar police station, said, the incident took place due to Chanchal's dispute with Payel, another Sramik League activist, over a trifling matter. �UNB