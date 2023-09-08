Video
Road accident claims life of JU student  in Pabna

Published : Friday, 8 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
JU Correspondent

A student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) died in a road accident at in Pabna on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rubayet Hasan Noman, 22, hailing from Chatmohar upazila of Pabna district. He was a fresher of the Department of Physics of the academic session 2022-23 in the university.

Eyewitnesses said, "A bus of 'Rabbi Paribahan' was heading towards Pabna from Natore. The bus collided head-on with a three-wheeler going towards Ishwardi of Pabna. Two passengers died on the spot and three critically injured."

Confirming the matter, Ishwardi Highway Police Sub-Inspector Belal Hossain said, "The deceased including Noman were recovered and sent to Pabna General Hospital morgue for     autopsy. The bodies have already been handed over to the deceased's family members."



