Razzaque urges int’l community to work together to build hunger-free world







He made the call, speaking at the International Conference on Food Security held in Samarkand of Uzbekistan, according to a press release of Bangladesh Embassy to Uzbekistan.



At the invitation of Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Dr Razzaque attended the international food security meet.

In his remarks at the plenary session of the conference, attended by a significant number of agriculture ministers from all over the world, Dr Razzaque highlighted the Bangladesh government's proactive, pragmatic and people centric policies and programmes in ensuring food security.



In this context, he particularly cited the development of stress-tolerant varieties of crops to cope with the climate change impacts.



The agriculture minister reiterated the government's commitment in achieving the sustainable development goals by 2030 including its goal number-2 (zero hunger).



Highlighting the importance of solidarity and cooperation among the members of the international community, he laid greater emphasis in collaboration, both at regional and international levels, on technology transfer, knowledge sharing, investment in agriculture science and innovation as well as lifting barriers on food and fertilizer exports.



Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam, Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan, and Md Fakhre Alam Ibne Tabib, Executive Director of Bangladesh Cotton Development Board, also attended the conference as part of the Bangladesh delegation.



Ahead of the plenary session, the conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov.



Dr Razzaque is expected to have a bilateral meeting with his Uzbekistan counterpart tomorrow (08 September 2023) on the sidelines of the conference. �BSS



