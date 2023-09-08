Six members of a gambling ring held in Sirajganj: RAB







The arrestees are Md Rabiul Hasan (21) of Godagari; two brothers, Md Ferdoush Ali (27) and Md Russell Rana (23); Md Raihan Kobir (28) of Bilcotol village; Md Sweet Reza (26) of Maizbari village; and Md Ilias Uddin (36) of the same village.



RAB-12 LT Commander Md Abul Hashem Sobuj confirmed the matter in a press release.

According to RAB-12 Captain Md Maruf Hossain's instruction, the gamblers and their agent were arrested around 12am on Thursday, said the release.



For a long time, they were managing virtual betting or gambling sites and illegal transactions through different mobile banking platforms. And they also manipulated people to gamble with dollars online. They also laundered cores of taka every month, the release also said.



A case against them is underway at Kazipur Police Station, it added. �UNB



