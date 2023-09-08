Rickshawpuller killed, two injured in tree fall at DU TSC





A rickshawpuller was killed and two others were injured when a tree fell on them at the Teacher-Student Center (TSC) of Dhaka University on Thursday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 35, while the injured were Dhaka University's Shamsunnahar Hall's student Wahida Binte Rokon, 22 and cloth trader Saiful Bari Prodip.





They were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared rickshawpuller dead at about 5:45pm, said the DMCH Police Outpost Inspector Bachchu Miah.



The body of the victim was kept at the DMCH morgue. Relatives were informed. However, two injured were out of danger. They were given treatment at the hospital.



A rickshawpuller was killed and two others were injured when a tree fell on them at the Teacher-Student Center (TSC) of Dhaka University on Thursday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 35, while the injured were Dhaka University's Shamsunnahar Hall's student Wahida Binte Rokon, 22 and cloth trader Saiful Bari Prodip.Eyewitnesses said some people took shelter under trees while some under the sheds of nearby shop when the rain started at about 5:30pm on Thursday. Suddenly, a tree fell on a rickshaw when storm started after the rain in the TSC area in the afternoon, leaving three people injured.They were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared rickshawpuller dead at about 5:45pm, said the DMCH Police Outpost Inspector Bachchu Miah.The body of the victim was kept at the DMCH morgue. Relatives were informed. However, two injured were out of danger. They were given treatment at the hospital.